Weather Blog: July monthly review

A look back at the weather in NW Arkansas & the River Valley in July 2021!

The start of the second half of 2021 and the second month of summer end on a cool note.

Temperatures

July finished a bit cooler than average for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Drake Field in Fayetteville had an average daily mean temperature of 77.1°F. This is slightly below the monthly average of 77.9°F.

Fayetteville’s warmest day occurred on Tuesday, July 27 when Drake Field recorded a high of 95°F. The lowest temperature in July at Drake Field was 57°F on Saturday, July 3. Fayetteville saw 11 days where the city reached the 90s, which is below the monthly average of nearly 16 days we typically see. July 2021 comes in as the 23rd coldest July on record at Drake Field.

In the River Valley, our overall temperature was below average for July 2021. We finished July 2021 with an average daily mean temperature of 81.8°F, which is 1.3°F cooler than average. Typically, Fort Smith Regional Airport’s average daily temperature is 83.1°F.

The warmest day in Fort Smith was on Saturday, July 31 when Fort Smith recorded its only day in the triple-digits so far this summer and the mercury hit 100°F in the afternoon. The lowest temperature Fort Smith reached last month was 63°F on Saturday, July 3. The River Valley saw 19 days where temperatures reached the 90s.

Precipitation

Northwest Arkansas, you’re rainfall last month decided to hang out in the River Valley. Fayetteville recorded 3.14″ at Drake Field, which is 0.66″ below the monthly average of 3.80″.

The rainiest 24-hour period in July was Saturday, July 17 into Sunday, July 18 when 1.67″ fell at Drake Field. This was the only day Drake Field received an inch or more of rain. July 2021 is the 41st driest year out of 72 years of record-keeping at Drake Field.

The Fort Smith Regional Airport on the other hand saw PLENTY OF RAIN last month. We finished July with 7.94″ of rain, more than 4.50″ above-average for the month. We saw 2 days with at least 1.00″ of rainfall with the rainiest 24-hour period occurring on Saturday, July 17 into Sunday, July 18 when over 4″ of rain fell at Fort Smith Regional Airport (4.20″).