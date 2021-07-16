Weather Blog: June 2021 monthly review

A look back at the weather in NW Arkansas & the River Valley in June 2021!

The numbers for the first month of meteorological summer are in and June came in slightly above average for NW Arkansas and the River Valley.

Temperatures

June was a slightly warmer than average month for NW Arkansas with an average daily mean temperature of 75.4°F recorded at Drake Field in Fayetteville, which is 1.8°F above the monthly average of 73.6°F. This places June 2021 as the 21st warmest June out of 72 years of record keeping.

The highest daily temperature in Fayetteville last month was 95°F on Saturday, June 12. The lowest daily temperature occurred on Tuesday, June 22 when 52°F was recorded.

Fayetteville recorded 14 days with a maximum temperature of 90°F or more, which is about 9 days more than average.

The River Valley also finished June on the warm side with an average daily mean temperature of 79.1°F recorded at Fort Smith Regional Airport. On average, Fort Smith typically sees an average daily mean temperature of 78.8°F. Only 0.3°F above average, June 2021 comes in as the 40th warmest out of 140 years of record keeping.

The highest temperature in Fort Smith was recorded on Saturday, June 12 and Thursday, June 17 when 98°F was recorded. The lowest temperature last month in Fort Smith was 57°F on Thursday, June 3.

Fort Smith recorded 18 days last month where temperatures reached the 90s.

Precipitation

June 2021 turned out to be a drier month than average for NW Arkansas with only 3.40″ of rain recorded at Drake Field, which is 0.91″ below average (June average = 4.31″). June 2021 is the 25th driest June on record (out of 72 years).

Fayetteville recorded 2 days last month when at least 1.00″ of rain fell in a 24-hour period. The highest 24-hour rainfall total in June was 1.02″ on June 1, 2021.

June was also a relatively dry month for the River Valley. Fort Smith Regional Airport recorded 3.05″ last month, which is 1.51″ below average (average = 4.56″). 2021 tied 1978 for the 58th driest June on record in Fort Smith.