Weather Blog: June 2021 outlook

A look at the June 2021 temperature and precipitation outlooks for NW Arkansas and the River Valley.

June is finally here, which means summer is just around the corner! As we all prepare for those long, hot summer days and warm nights, let’s take a look at how the weather pattern is shaping up for the month of June in NW Arkansas and the River Valley.

Temperature Outlook



June 2021 temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. Last updated: May 31, 2021

The forecast from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) expects the above-average temperatures to be confined to the northern and western United States. Forecast guidance shows the highest probability of an above-average June over the central Rockies near Nevada and Utah, as well as the Northeast.

Meanwhile, the southern Central Plains and Gulf Coast are expected to have a cooler-than-average June. The highest chance from below-average temperatures this month is over eastern Texas and western Louisiana.

However, the pattern slightly favors cooler temperatures overall for NW Arkansas and the River Valley too. To find out why we need to look at the overall precipitation outlook for June 2021.

Precipitation Outlook



June 2021 precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. Last updated: May 31, 2021.

The CPC’s overall precipitation outlook for June shows a bulls-eye of above-average precipitation across the South Central United States, specifically eastern Texas and Louisiana.

The expected pattern for June favors above-average precipitation for NW Arkansas and the River Valley too. With higher rain chances comes more cloud cover over the region. Increase cloud cover favors cooler temperatures over a region.

Meanwhile, models are predicting a dry June across the northern Rockies. Typically, drier weather means less cloud cover and therefore, above-average temperatures are more likely to occur.

June Monthly Preview

NW Arkansas

It’s not surprising to see NW Arkansas’s average high and low temperatures increase throughout June.

We start the month in the low-80s and can expect upper-80s, near 90°F in the afternoon on a regular basis by June 30. Nighttime will certainly feel more summer-like with our average low temperature reaching the mid-60s by the end of the month.

What may be surprising to some is NW Arkansas actually loses 2 minutes of daylight in the morning overall during June. However, our sunset will be 9 minutes later so we will still gain 7 minutes of daylight overall this month.

In the precipitation department, June is typically not as rainy as May (which averages just over 6″ of rain for the month). Fayetteville and the surrounding areas can expect around 4.31″ of rain throughout the month.

River Valley

The summer heat definitely comes back to Fort Smith and the River Valley this month. Our average highs at the start of June begin in the mid-80s and reach the low-90s by June 30. The overnight low temperatures move from the mid-60s to the low-70s throughout the month.

Just like NW Arkansas, the River Valley will actually lose 2 minutes of daylight during the morning hours. However, we still have a net gain of 8 minutes throughout the month because our sunset will be 10 minutes later on June 30 compared to June 1.

The River Valley typically sees more rain than NW Arkansas in June (only by 0.25″). Overall, Fort Smith and the surrounding areas in the River Valley can expect a little over 4.50″ of rain for the month of June.

Keep in mind, this is an overall look at the pattern for June 2021. The daily/weekly variations in the forecast may not follow the outlooks exactly. Be sure to stay up to date with your Weather Authority team on all the forecast details on-air, online, and on social media!