Weather Blog: Late April Snow Brings May Flowers?

It Was a Crazy 4.20 Across the Region Weather-Wise. Here's a Recap of What Happened.

Oh say it ain’t snow! We did indeed see a period of decently heavy snowfall across the region on April 20 of all days. The fact we are even talking about snow in mid April is absolutely mind boggling.

I caught up with some workers to see what they thought of the mid April snow.

Austin Hester remarks, “It’s Arkansas. Arkansas has always been like this.”

I would have to agree with him there. Arkansas weather never has a dull moment. It could go from a heatwave, to snow, to severe weather all in one week around here.

How Did This Happen?

We were near 70 degrees with sunshine on April 19, and we ended up with 30s-40s with snow on April 20. How did this happen exactly? The short answer, a cold front swung through knocking temperatures down through the morning hours.

By the time the weather system moved in, many places were already hovering in the 30s. Due to the cold air already seeping in before the precipitation moved in, we had a healthy dose of snow. Some places in the higher elevations even picked up around 3 inches!

By the time our 5 PM newscast rolled around, the streets were mostly dry and the sun was peeking out through the breaks in the clouds.

It was certainly a crazy day of weather indeed!