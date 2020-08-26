Weather Blog: Latest on Hurricane Laura!

With Hurricane Laura churning in the Gulf of Mexico, many of you are wondering what sort of impacts we can expect from this storm as it gets closer to landfall.

What We Know

The National Hurricane Center is expecting Hurricane Laura to rapidly intensify into a major category 3 storm before landfall.

Latest on Hurricane Laura as of Tuesday at 10 pm

Landfall will most likely be somewhere between the southeast Louisiana coast and the eastern Texas coast. This includes cities such as Beaumont, TX and Lake Charles, LA. The current cone of uncertainty does not include the city of Houston, TX or Lafayette, LA.

Hurricane Laura’s Projected Track as of Tuesday at 10 pm

The timing of landfall on the Gulf Coast looks to be late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. The impacts should be quite significant with storm surge in some places along the coast expected to crest 12 feet above normally dry ground! This will likely stick much of the southeast Louisiana coastline under water during the onslaught of the storm. Mandatory evacuations have already taken place for those areas.

Watches and Warnings for Louisiana and Texas

Notice that most of the Parishes of Louisiana are under either a hurricane or tropical storm warning. Hurricane warnings also stretch across much of the eastern Texas shoreline, with the Houston metro under a tropical storm warning at this time.

Potential Impacts Across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley

Laura is expected to weaken after landfall as it moves inland, and away from the warm moist Gulf of Mexico waters. As Laura moves toward the Natural State, she will weaken to tropical storm status. This could potentially bring tropical storm force winds into parts of the our viewing area.

Rain- The bulk of the tropical downpours will be concentrated over the central to eastern portions of Arkansas. For Northwest AR the thinking is 0.5″-1″ through Friday. For the River Valley we are looking at an 1″-2+” through Friday as well.

3 Day Rainfall Totals From European Model

3 Day Rainfall Totals From GFS Model

3 Day Rainfall Totals From NAM Model

Wind- The bulk of the tropical storm force (39+ mph) wind gusts will be concentrated along the center of circulation and to the right (east). The center is expected to remain well to the southeast of our region which is good news, however, parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley could see gusts in the 40+ mph range. The timing for this would be overnight Thursday into Friday.

Wind Gusts Moving Into the Region Starting Around 5p

Possible Wind Gusts Across the River Valley

Possible Wind Gusts Across Northwest AR

