Weather Blog: Leonid Meteor Shower

Calling all astronomy lovers! Be sure to look up to the east tonight and tomorrow night (November 16-17) towards the constellation Leo for a chance to some meteors!

The Constellation Leo will be located in the eastern sky tonight and tomorrow!

The annual Leonid Meteor Shower will peak on the nights of November 16-17, after midnight! While its not the most active meteor shower (only 10-12 fireballs per hour at its peak), the viewing conditions in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are perfect!

High pressure overhead will keep the clouds away all day and night over the next few days. With the moon staying below the horizon, light pollution from Mother Nature will be at its minimum.

