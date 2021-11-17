Weather Blog: Look up early Friday AM, a partial lunar eclipse and the Beaver Full Moon is coming to town!

A full moon is will be rising Thursday night this week, but this one comes with a special treat. A partial lunar eclipse will occur early Friday morning as the Earth blocks sunlight from reflecting off the moon’s surface. We will only have a partial lunar eclipse because the Earth will not block the sunlight 100%, but it will be extremely close (99.1%). The small fraction of sunlight left also means this is one of the longest partial lunar eclipses possible.

Here is the timing for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. The penumbral eclipse starts at 12:02 A.M. CDT. The Earth’s umbra (darker shadow) won’t reach the moon until 1:18 A.M. CDT and the moon will continue to disappear until 3:03 A.M. CDT when we reach our maximum eclipse. The famous reddish color will not be as strong as a total lunar eclipse, but you will be able to start seeing the reddish tint once 95% of the moon is covered.

Once the eclipse reaches its maximum, the moon will gradually reappear until the partial eclipse ends at 4:47 A.M. CDT. The entire eclipse cycle will come to an end at 6:03 A.M. CDT when the Earth’s penumbra stops covering the moon’s surface.

Viewing Conditions Thursday Night/Friday Morning

Sky conditions on Thursday night will be optimal for eclipse viewing over Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, but it will be COLD.

Morning lows on Friday are forecasted to be in the low 20s for Northwest Arkansas with some places hitting the upper teens in the higher elevations of the Boston Mountains. The mid-20s are expected in the higher elevations of the Ouachita mountains. The River Valley will see temperatures in the upper 20s – low 30s.

Overall, the weather will not be a big factor in your ability to see the eclipse as long as you don’t mind the cold.

Full Beaver Moon

Thursday night’s full moon is known as the “Full Beaver Moon” and will reach peak illumination at 2:59 A.M. CDT Friday, November 19. The nickname comes from the time of year when beavers start taking shelter in their dens for the winter.

Some other nicknames for this month’s full moon include:

Digging (or scratching) Moon (Tlingit)

(or scratching) Moon (Tlingit) Deer Rutting Moon (Dakota and Lakota)

(Dakota and Lakota) Whitefish Moon (Algonquin)

Moon (Algonquin) Frost Moon (Cree and Assiniboine)

(Cree and Assiniboine) Freezing Moon (Anishinaabe)

Send Us Your Pics!

Catch a cool photo of the Beaver moon or partial lunar eclipse? Be sure to send them to us on social media by tagging your NWA Weather Authority and emailing us at weather@knwa.com!