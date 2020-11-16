Weather Blog: Major Hurricane Iota becomes a category 5 hurricane

Here's a look at the latest with Iota.

Major Hurricane Iota rapidly intensified today quickly reaching category 5 strength, and is taking aim AGAIN on Nicaragua and Honduras, the EXACT same area major hurricane Eta hit at the beginning of November. This is a worst case scenario for Central America.

The National Hurricane Center went through all 21 Atlantic storm names when Tropical Storm Wilfred formed on Sept. 18, becoming the earliest “W” storm to form in modern history.

Iota is the ninth Greek-named storm to form this year. Iota is the 30th named storm to form in 2020, which has become a record year for both the number of storms to form in the Atlantic and the rapid pace at which they have formed.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season continues to break records and here’s few that were broken with Iota.

Iota is the latest major (category 3 or higher) this late in the hurricane season, which goes until November 30th. It’s now been five straight years that at least one hurricane during the season reached category 5 status. The last 4 out of 6 hurricanes in 2020 developed into major hurricanes. Never before have two major hurricanes formed in the month of November.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest information on this record-breaking hurricane season on social media and right here on our website.