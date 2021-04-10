Weather Blog: March 2021 Monthly Review

Review of March 2021's weather in NW Arkansas & the River Valley

March 2021 was a relatively quiet month but very warm. Here is a look at the final numbers for March 2021 in NW Arkansas and the River Valley.

Temperatures

It was a toasty month for Fayetteville, AR (Drake Field) and Fort Smith, AR (River Valley). Fayetteville finished slightly more above average than Fort Smith at 4.1°F. This was Drake Field’s 10th warmest March on record.

Fort Smith came in just below 4°F above average for the month at 56.8°F, tying its 16th warmest out of 139 years.

Precipitation

Has it seemed a little dry outside to you? March 2021 saw below average precipitation for both Fayetteville and Fort Smith.

Fayetteville saw its 32nd driest March on record with 3.35″ of rain for the month (0.60″ below average). The greatest 24-hour rainfall total in Northwest Arkansas was 1.24″ on March 24-25.

Fort Smith saw its 55th wettest March out of 139 years with a final total of 3.61″, slightly more than Northwest Arkansas. With March typically getting 3.85″ of rain, Fort Smith was just 0.24″ below its average.

