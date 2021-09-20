Weather Blog: Marginal risk (1/5) for strong storms Monday night

Our Setup
A cold front will be moving into our region overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. This front will bring us a couple of things.
- Chance for some much-needed rain
- Opportunity for a late-night lightning show, especially the farther north you are.
- Fall-like temperatures with 40s are possible for morning lows for some.
Severe Weather Potential
As of 6 PM Monday, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a level 1/5 (marginal) risk for strong/severe storms in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.
The main threat with tonight’s storms will be large hail (up to quarter-size) and localized damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH.
Timing & Rainfall Totals
Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop during the late evening in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri.
The rain will begin in Kansas before moving into northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri before moving into northwest Arkansas and then the River Valley. Rain chances will quickly increase as the front moves through the region. Showers and thunderstorms will move out by Tuesday afternoon.
We all know we desperately need a good soaking rain for our lawns and gardens. Unfortunately, tonight’s front will only bring about up to 0.25 – 0.50″, locally higher amounts. The exact amount you receive will depend on your location.
Cooler Temperatures Behind The Front
Fall will be arriving in our area right on schedule with this cold front, briefly. Our temperatures will peak a few days this week in the 70s and low 80s before the heat returns by the weekend.
