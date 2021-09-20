Weather Blog: Marginal risk (1/5) for strong storms Monday night

Our Setup

A cold front will be moving into our region overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. This front will bring us a couple of things.

Chance for some much-needed rain Opportunity for a late-night lightning show, especially the farther north you are. Fall-like temperatures with 40s are possible for morning lows for some.

Surface Map for the Lower 48 on Monday, September 20.

Monday night surface map showing a cold front approaching Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on September 20, 2021.

Severe Weather Potential

As of 6 PM Monday, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a level 1/5 (marginal) risk for strong/severe storms in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

SPC Day 1 Convective Outlook for Monday, September 20, 2021. Updated: 6 PM September 20, 2021.

The main threat with tonight’s storms will be large hail (up to quarter-size) and localized damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH.

Day 1 large hail risk for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Monday, September 20, 2021.

Day 1 damaging wind risk for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Monday, September 20, 2021. Day 1 individual threat risks from the SPC for NW Arkansas and the River Valley. Updated: 6 PM September 20, 2021.

Timing & Rainfall Totals

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop during the late evening in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri.

HRRR model showing showers and thunderstorms for NW Arkansas and the River Valley Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The rain will begin in Kansas before moving into northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri before moving into northwest Arkansas and then the River Valley. Rain chances will quickly increase as the front moves through the region. Showers and thunderstorms will move out by Tuesday afternoon.



Click to enlarge the image.

We all know we desperately need a good soaking rain for our lawns and gardens. Unfortunately, tonight’s front will only bring about up to 0.25 – 0.50″, locally higher amounts. The exact amount you receive will depend on your location.

7-day forecasted precipitation total for NW Arkansas and the River Valley as of 6 PM Monday, September 20. No rain is forecasted for the area after Tuesday, September 21.

Cooler Temperatures Behind The Front

48-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas. Update: 6 PM Monday, September 20, 2021.

48-hour forecast for the River Valley. Update: 6 PM Monday, September 20, 2021.

Fall will be arriving in our area right on schedule with this cold front, briefly. Our temperatures will peak a few days this week in the 70s and low 80s before the heat returns by the weekend.

7-day high temperature forecast for Fayetteville, Arkansas as of 6 PM Monday, September 20, 2021.

7-day high temperature forecast for Fort Smith, Arkansas as of 6 PM Monday, September 20, 2021.

Facebook Live Update at 8:30 PM Monday Night!!!!

