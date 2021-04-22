Weather Blog: Marginal Risk For Strong Storms Friday, April 23 Evening (Thursday PM Update)

Thursday, April 22 5PM Evening Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff

A marginal (level 1/5) risk of strong to severe storms exists for NW Arkansas and the River Valley on Friday, April 23. Multiple rounds of rain and storms are expected to pass over NW Arkansas starting Thursday night and ending overnight Friday.

Day 2 Convective Outlook for Friday, April 23 as of 8:30PM CDT Thursday, April 21.

The first round of showers will develop during the overnight hours Thursday into Friday morning. No severe weather is forecasted during this round.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue in the afternoon with more widespread storms expected in the evening hours.

Finally, a strong line of storms is expected to push through the area overnight Friday night before showers end Saturday morning around sunrise.

The overnight line of storms has the highest potential for producing severe weather. The main threats will be hail, damaging straight-line winds, and heavy rain.

The tornado threat is highest to our west in central Oklahoma.





Individual risks for Friday, April 23 2021 as of 8:30PM CDT April 22, 2021. Click on image to enlarge.

Overall, a widespread severe weather event in NW Arkansas & the River Valley is not expected for Friday, April 23. However, a storm or two could be on the strong side and produce damaging winds and large hail.

Stay update to date on the latest severe weather information with your NWA Weather Authority team.