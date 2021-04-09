Weather Blog: Mark Your Calendars! Total Solar Eclipse Across Arkansas on April 8, 2024!

Heads up! This is a day you’re not going to want to miss. On April 8, 2024 a total solar eclipse is coming to town and portions of Arkansas are in the path of totality!

While all of Arkansas will be able to see the solar eclipse, not everyone will be in the path of totality.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves in between the Earth and sun. Now, there are two types of solar eclipses, partial eclipse and total eclipse. A partial eclipse occurs when the moon’s penumbra’s shadow passes over your location.

Schematic of a solar eclipse showing the moon’s umbra and penumbra shadow. Locations under the penumbra shadow experience a partial shadow while those under the much smaller umbra shadow will see a total solar eclipse.

Majority of the Lower 48 will be in the penumbra shadow and see a partial eclipse. A partial eclipse means only part of the sun will be blocked by the moon.

Depending on how much of the sun is blocked, you may still see a significant decrease in sunlight as the moon passes through the sun’s path.

The path of totality for the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

A lucky few though in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas will be in the moon’s umbra shadow, and thus the path of totality.

The entire sun will be blocked in these areas, except for the outer atmosphere (known as the Corona), turning day into night!

According to NASA, a total solar eclipse occurs about 2-4 times a year, but the path of totality is only about 50 miles wide.

Path of totality for the NW Arkansas/River Valley region. Areas within the darker areas will see the moon’s umbra shadow, experiencing a total solar eclipse. Locations outside of this region will see a partial solar eclipse.

Wondering if you are in the path of totality? Here are some of the places you’ll want to be:

Jasper, AR

Ozark, AR

Greenwood, AR

Booneville, AR

Waldron, AR

Clarksville, AR

Russellville, AR

Atkins, AR

Mena, AR

Hot Springs, AR

Little Rock, AR

Mountain Home, AR

Jonesboro, AR

Poteau, OK

Heavener, OK

Talihina, OK

While we know a solar eclipse is coming, there is one thing that could make or break this experience – cloud cover.

Don’t worry, your NWA Weather Authority Team will be waiting and ready to help you plan your solar eclipse watch party in 2024.