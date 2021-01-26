Weather Blog: Midweek Snow Potential

We Could See an Instagram Worthy Snow Event Wednesday Morning!

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hey snow lovers, the potential for seeing light snow accumulation early Wednesday morning is increasing. Here is what we know:

An upper level system is forecasted to swing through the area this evening into our Wednesday. This will bring an area of increased lift through the Wednesday morning time frame. The lift will couple with a limited amount of moisture left over from our last system creating a brief window of light snow.

We still need to watch the temperatures during the morning which will be hovering right around the freezing mark. At the onset of the precipitation the temperatures could be above freezing briefly before falling below that mark during the event.

Light Snowfall Possible Early Wednesday Morning

Ground temperatures will be well above freezing so travel are not expected at this time. Some of the secondary roads in the higher elevations could be slick if they see more snow accumulation.

Total snow accumulations will be less than 1″. Snowfall will most likely stick to the grassy and elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Up to an 1″ would be possible where the heavier bursts of snow set up.

  • Snow Totals DMA
  • Snow Totals NWA

