Weather Blog: Multiple Rounds of Storms This Week. Flash Flood Watch Issued!

While some of us are begging for rain, others are hoping we stay dry. Multiple rounds of rain expected in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley tonight – Friday. This is welcomed news for parts of Northwest Arkansas that missed out on the rain this past weekend. However, this could cause problems for areas in the River Valley that saw inches of rain from the weekend storms.



24- hour rainfall totals from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon (August 30-31, 2020). A bull-size of heavy rain near Waldron, AR showing 6-7 inches fell Monday morning, leading to flash flooding.

Numerous flash flood warnings were issued Monday morning as some areas received over 2-3 inches of rain on already saturated ground. The National Weather Service in Little received numerous reports of flooded roadways and water going into homes and businesses.





Flash flooding on the morning of August 31 in Waldron, AR. Images from City of Waldron Facebook.

A front (or a boundary) is just to the west and will inch closure to Northwest Arkansas and will remain around for a couple days. The boundary along with atmospheric energy will provide support for showers and storms to develop.

How Much Rain Will We Get?

While there is still uncertainty on the exact amount of rain, models consistently have been showing multiple rounds of rain.

The American model (GFS – Global Forecast System) has less rain with Northwest Arkansas seeing around 1-2″ in addition to what we already saw this weekend and today. The model is suggesting up to an additional 3-5″ in the River Valley, which is a big flooding concern.

Total rainfall forecast from the GFS model on Monday, August 31 afternoon.

The European model (ECMWF – European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts) is forecasting more rain with 2-3″ for Northwest Arkansas. If the Euro verifies, parts of the River Valley could accumulate 4-5″ of additional rainfall over the next few days.

Total rainfall forecast from the European model on Monday, August 31 afternoon.

Other models are going back and forth with rain totals as well with a few suggesting even higher totals than the European model. On the opposite side of the spectrum, a few are showing a little less than the GFS model. However, every model agrees on one-thing. A decent amount of rainfall is coming to our region.

4-panel rainfall total displaying the RPM, European, GFS, and NAM models. Note: this graphic is displaying 3-day precipitation totals. Rainfall totals for Thursday and Friday are not included.

Flash Flooding Potential for River Valley

In places like Waldron, AR that received numerous inches of rainfall already, the main concern over the next few days will be flooding. A flash flood watch has been issued for the River Valley (Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Sebastian, Logan, and Scott counties) and eastern Oklahoma (Sequoyah and Le Flore counties).

Flash flood watch issued for the River Valley until Thursday morning as of 6 PM CDT August 31.

Text from the National Weather Service in Tulsa says ” widespread rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are likely along and south of Interstate 40, with local totals of up to 8 inches possible through Thursday morning.”

Do Not Underestimate The Power of Water!

Flooding is the #1 weather-related fatality in the U.S. with about 50% of those taking place in vehicles. Only 6-inches is needed to knock a strong adult off their feet and 2-feet will float most cars, vans, and trucks.

The biggest mistake made when someone drives up to flood waters is thinking “its not that deep”. While it may appear that way, flood waters can weaken or wash away the road underneath and you are now in deeper water than you expected.

As the forecasts continue to come in, we will keep you updated on this threat on social media, on-air, and on the free NWA Weather Authority App.