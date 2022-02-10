According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the United States experienced 20 billion-dollar disasters. These disasters killed at least 688 people, more than double the 262 fatalities from 2020’s billion-dollar disasters. NOAA says 2021 had the second-highest number of billion-dollar disasters after 2020, which had 22 separate billion-dollar disasters.

The 20 billion-dollar disasters from 2021 are broken down as follows:

1 winter storm/cold wave event (focused across the deep south and Texas).

1 wildfire event (western wildfires across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington).

1 drought and heat wave event (summer/fall across western United States).

2 flood events (in California and Louisiana).

3 tornado outbreaks (including the December tornado outbreaks).

4 tropical cyclones (Elsa, Fred, Ida, and Nicholas).

8 severe weather events (across many parts of the country, including the December Midwest derecho).

In total, all of these disasters caused about $145 billion in damages. This exceeds 2020’s total damage of $102 billion from 22 events by $43 billion.

The costliest event was Hurricane Ida, which may landfall on August 29. The storm caused $75 billion in damage and is one of the top-5 most costly hurricanes since 1980. NOAA says the combined cost of Hurricane Elsa, Tropical Storm Fred, Hurricane Ida, and Hurricane Nicholas was roughly $78.5 billion, which is more than 54% of the entire billion-dollar disaster price tag in 2021.

The historic cold snap/winter storm last February in the Deep South, including Arkansas and Texas, was the costliest winter storm in U.S. history. NOAA says the event cost $24 billion and was more than double the previous record winter storm event (The Storm of the Century in March 1993).