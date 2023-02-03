Satellite/Radar Image As Of 9AM Friday Morning

After a brutal stretch of wintry weather, Mother Nature is going to give us a well-deserved break as we head into the upcoming weekend! High pressure over the midsection of the country will keep us dry, with warmer temperatures returning to the region as well. In fact, we could get a taste of Spring by Sunday, with many locations reaching the 60s in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley! Breezy southerly winds will ramp up Saturday-Monday, with wind gusts up to 40 mph likely.

The dry weather fun will end on Tuesday, with rain chances increasing as another storm system arrives from the west. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the timing of this system, but there is no chance at all for winter weather as temps will be in the low-upper 50s throughout the event. There could be a few rumbles of thunder Tuesday, but weak instability will keep severe weather potential low. The active and warm pattern will likely continue as we head throughout the rest of February!

7-Day Precipitation Forecast As Of February 3rd, 2023

As always, stay tuned to your Weather Authority team for the latest information, and soak up that sunshine this weekend!