Weather Blog: Northern Lights In Arkansas?

Could We See the Aurora Borealis This Far South on Dec 10-11? Chief Meteorologist Breaks Down the Science On How There's a Chance.

SDO Showing Solar Flare from December 7, 2020

KNWA/FOX24 — The sun has been quiet for several years with very little to no sunspots. We’ve been in what’s called a solar minimum, but now “our star” is showing signs of awakening. Astronomers and scientists have officially declared we have entered into Solar Cycle 25. What does this mean? It means more solar activity and the potential for more future solar storms bringing the Northern Lights. Does this mean we’ll see it here in the Northwest Arkansas/River Valley area this week? Let’s dive into the science to learn more and answer this question.

Solar Cycles Chart with Cycle 25 Prediction

The solar cycle is a periodic nearly 11-year change in the Sun’s activity measured with the number of sunspots on the solar surface. These sunspots are responsible for solar flares.

These solar flares sometimes release what are called (CMEs), which stands for Coronal Mass Ejections. Sounds scary… doesn’t it?!? A CME is a massive burst of solar wind, magnetic fields, and charged plasma particles being released into space. It’s the CME and charged particles when they interact with the Earth’s planetary field which causes the ‪Auroras‬ (Northern and Southern lights).

That’s exactly what happened on December 7, 2020 at 16:32 UTC (10:32 a.m. CST) and it unleashed a full halo CME, which could bring the Northern Lights into the mid-latitudes.

Sunspot 2790 from Dec 7, 2020

NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (WSA-ENLIL SOLAR WIND PREDICTION)

NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center

Why are astronomers and meteorologists so excited about this event? First of all, the sun has been extremely quiet the last few years, but Sunspot 2790 released a C7 (C-class) solar flare, which included an Earth-directed CME.

LASCO C2 Animation of Full Halo CME Headed Towards Earth

A solar flare is an explosion on the Sun that happens when energy stored in twisted magnetic fields (usually above sunspots) is suddenly released. Flares produce a burst of radiation across the electromagnetic spectrum, from radio waves to x-rays and gamma-rays.

Scientists classify solar flares according to their x-ray brightness. There are three categories:

X-class flares are the biggest and rarest; they are major events that can trigger planet-wide radio blackouts and long-lasting radiation storms.

are the biggest and rarest; they are major events that can trigger planet-wide radio blackouts and long-lasting radiation storms. M-class flares are medium-sized; they can cause brief radio blackouts that affect Earth’s polar regions. Minor radiation storms sometimes follow an M-class flare.

are medium-sized; they can cause brief radio blackouts that affect Earth’s polar regions. Minor radiation storms sometimes follow an M-class flare. C-class flares are smaller with few noticeable consequences here on Earth.

C7 Solar Flare on GOES X-Ray Flux

How will this affect you? First of all… the solar storm classification is expected to hit G3 at its highest. G3 storms WON’T LIKELY cause power interruptions, or cause you to spontaneously combust (if you’ve seen the movie Knowing). They may not even be strong enough to bring the northern lights as far south as AR.

Geomagnetic Storm Scale (NOAA SWPC)

Will we be able to see the Northern Lights in the NWA/RV area? The minor CME impact hit Dec. 9th at approx 7:35 p.m. CST. New modeling by NOAA highlights Dec. 10th for the greatest geomagnetic activity. With the newest timing, it appears the greatest activity will be between the hours of 3 and 5:59 p.m. CST. That’s when storm levels could reach category G3.

As you can see, this is unfortunately during daylight hours for our area, but it’s ideal timing for viewing the Aurora Borealis in Europe. The geomagnetic activity could continue through the night of Dec. 10-11 (overnight Thursday into early Friday morning), giving North Americans north of latitude 45 or 50 degrees a chance to see auroras. This is a little too far north of our area, so with the latest data, the chances are lessening we’ll see the Northern Lights with the newest CME timing.

Next thing you will need to watch are the Bz levels. If the Bz values go really low in the negative (meaning pointing south), that is favorable for a strong enough geomagnetic storm to view the Auroras in the mid-latitudes. Here’s an explanation of the Bz levels Here’s where you can monitor the Bz Levels

Finally… the Kp Index # is a good indicator if you’ll be able to see the Northern Lights. We will need a Kp Index of at least 7 and most likely 8 to see them in NWA. (Here’s an explanation) and a place to keep track of the Kp-Index value

Aurora Forecast* (Subject to Change)

So to sum it all up… The CME that hit has to connect with the Earth’s magnetic field (meaning large -Bz values) and the Kp Index has to hit most likely a value of 8 to see the Northern Lights here, which is a rare event in the mid and low latitudes. With the latest data, I’m thinking it’s not going to happen this time, but the sun is getting active again, which might offer more chances in the future. Hope you enjoyed the science lesson… and we’ll keep you updated if anything changes.