Weather Blog: November Monthly Review

Just like that, November has come and gone. Now that we are in the final month of 2020, lets take a look back at how November turned out climatology-wise in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

For this, we will be using Fayetteville’s observing site Drake Field to represent Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith Regional Airport for the River Valley.

The Results

November 2020 was a warm month with Drake Field recording its 6th warmest November out of 72 years of record keeping with the mean daily temperature averaging 51.9°F, which is 4.5°F above the monthly average of 47.4°F. Typically, Fayetteville averages 12-days with a minimum temperature at or below freezing. This year, Drake Field recorded 13 days with a minimum temperature at or below 32°F.

Fort Smith recorded its 14th warmest November out of 139 years of records with a mean daily temperature of 54.9°F, +3.3°F from the average of 51.6°F. Nighttime was not as cold for Fort Smith with only 2 days recording minimum temperatures at or below freezing.

Both locations were dry this past month. Fayetteville recorded 2.16″, which is 2.07″ below the average of 4.23°F. This is Fayetteville’s 28th driest November on record. Rainfall of at least 0.01″ was recorded on 7 days throughout the month.

Fort Smith typically sees 4.44″ of rain during the month of November, but only picked up 1.95″ at the airport, making this the 45th driest November on record. Only 4 days throughout the month saw rainfall measurement of at least 0.01″.

What’s Ahead For December?

As we head into December, here is a look at what you can expect in terms of temperature, rainfall, and daylight.