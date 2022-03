PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TULSA OK 947 PM CDT WED MAR 30 2022 ...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR MARCH 30 2022 TORNADO EVENT... .SPRINGDALE ARKANSAS TORNADO... RATING: EF3 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 145 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 5.2 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 350 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 7 START DATE: 03/30/2022 START TIME: 04:04 AM CDT START LOCATION: 1 SE JOHNSON / WASHINGTON COUNTY / AR START LAT/LON: 36.122 / -94.156 END DATE: 03/30/2022 END TIME: 04:12 AM CDT END LOCATION: 1 E SPRINGDALE / WASHINGTON COUNTY / AR END LAT/LON: 36.185 / -94.107 SURVEY SUMMARY: THIS TORNADO DEVELOPED SOUTH OF JOYCE BOULEVARD AND EAST OF STEELE BOULEVARD, SOUTHWEST OF THE NORTHWEST ARKANSAS MALL. THE TORNADO DAMAGED BUSINESSES, BLEW DOWN TREES, ROLLED A VAN, AND THEN MOVED ACROSS THE WESTERN PORTION OF THE MALL. AS IT MOVED NORTH-NORTHEAST FROM NEAR THE MALL, THE TORNADO BLEW DOWN A CELLULAR PHONE TOWER, AND DESTROYED A BUILDING NEAR MAIN DRIVE. AS IT CONTINUED NORTH-NORTHEAST IT DAMAGED NUMEROUS HOMES AND BUSINESSES, AND BLEW DOWN NUMEROUS TREES. MAJOR PORTIONS OF THE ROOFS OF SEVERAL HOMES WERE BLOWN OFF ON PAGOSA STREET, AND A VEHICLE WAS FLIPPED OVER IN A DRIVEWAY. THE TORNADO THEN DESTROYED THE GYMNASIUM AT GEORGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, WHICH WAS A METAL BUILDING STRUCTURE. A HOME JUST NORTH OF THE GYM WAS SEVERELY DAMAGED, AND A COUPLE LARGE, WOODEN ELECTRICAL POLES WERE SNAPPED NEARBY. A LARGE, METAL BUILDING STRUCTURE WAS DESTROYED AS THE TORNADO NEARED HIGHWAY 412, WITH SEVERAL OTHER BUSINESSES NEARBY SEVERELY DAMAGED. A HANGAR WAS DESTROYED AND OTHER BUILDINGS WERE DAMAGED ON THE EAST SIDE OF THE SPRINGDALE AIRPORT. MINOR DAMAGE TO TREES AND TO THE ROOFS OF HOMES CONTINUED UNTIL THE TORNADO NEARED EMMA AVENUE, WHERE IT APPEARED TO DISSIPATE. DEBRIS FROM THE TORNADO WAS CARRIED INTO BENTON COUNTY. && EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES: EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH NOTE: THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE PENDING FINAL REVIEW OF THE EVENT AND PUBLICATION IN NWS STORM DATA.