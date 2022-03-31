The National Weather Service (NWS) in Little Rock, Arkansas confirmed an EF1 tornado hit Johnson County in the River Valley on the morning of Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Another tornado was confirmed from Wednesday morning March 30, 2022. An EF1 tornado touched down SW of Harmony and remained on the ground for six minutes traveling 3.5 miles. This confirmed tornado is the 10th tornado in Arkansas this year so far. #ARwx pic.twitter.com/rx5LtgaVat — Dan Skoff (@weatherdan) March 31, 2022

Map of the EF1 tornado that hit Johnson County on the morning of Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Here is the Public Information Statement with the survey team’s results from the NWS.

Public Information Statement National Weather Service Little Rock AR 118 PM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 ...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 03/30/2022 TORNADO EVENT...| .Harmony Tornado... Rating: EF1 Estimated Peak Wind: 100 mph Path Length /statute/: 3.5 miles Path Width /maximum/: 400.0 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: 03/30/2022 Start Time: 07:47 AM CDT Start Location: 7 NNE Hartman / Johnson County / AR Start Lat/Lon: 35.5362 / -93.5756 End Date: 03/30/2022 End Time: 07:53 AM CDT End Location: 7 NNW Clarksville / Johnson County / AR End Lat/Lon: 35.5635 / -93.5241 Survey Summary: This tornado started southwest of the town of Harmony, moving northeast through town, eventually lifting northeast of Harmony. Mainly tree damage was noted, with tree limbs snapped, uprooted, or trunks snapped. Some light roof damage was also noted to some structures. EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories: EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph EF5...Violent...>200 mph NOTE: The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm Data. $$ Goudsward