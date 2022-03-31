The National Weather Service (NWS) in Little Rock, Arkansas confirmed an EF1 tornado hit Johnson County in the River Valley on the morning of Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Map of the EF1 tornado that hit Johnson County on the morning of Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Here is the Public Information Statement with the survey team’s results from the NWS. 

Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Little Rock AR
118 PM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 03/30/2022 TORNADO EVENT...|


.Harmony Tornado...

Rating:                 EF1
Estimated Peak Wind:    100 mph
Path Length /statute/:  3.5 miles
Path Width /maximum/:   400.0 yards
Fatalities:             0
Injuries:               0

Start Date:             03/30/2022
Start Time:             07:47 AM CDT
Start Location:         7 NNE Hartman / Johnson County / AR
Start Lat/Lon:          35.5362 / -93.5756

End Date:               03/30/2022
End Time:               07:53 AM CDT
End Location:           7 NNW Clarksville / Johnson County / AR
End Lat/Lon:            35.5635 / -93.5241

Survey Summary:
This tornado started southwest of the town of Harmony, moving
northeast through town, eventually lifting northeast of Harmony.
Mainly tree damage was noted, with tree limbs snapped, uprooted,
or trunks snapped. Some light roof damage was also noted to some
structures. 

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the
following categories:

EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph
EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph
EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph
EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph
EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph
EF5...Violent...>200 mph

NOTE:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS
Storm Data.

