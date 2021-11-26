Weather Blog: NWS makes changes to flooding alert products

National Weather Service Makes Changes To Flooding Alert Products

Earlier this month, the National Weather Service (NWS) started the next phase of their Hazard Simplication project. According to the NWS, the project “is designed to simplify the communication of information and improve the understanding and utility of forecasts and warnings”.

Flash flood watches will only be issued for dam/ice jam/burn scar events. Any other flooding scenario will be covered by a flood watch, including an intense heavy rain event.

Also, the different flood advisory types have been combined into a single flood advisory. Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisories will no longer be issued.

The watch/warning text issued by the NWS will follow the “What”, “Where”, “When”, “Impacts, and “Additional Details” information ordering format according to the National Weather Service.

Here is an overview of the changes being made

