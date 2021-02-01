Weather Blog: Outlook For February 2021

A look at the February temperature and precipitation outlooks for NW Arkansas and the River Valley.

Wow, January just flew on by and now we are already into the second month of the year!

As we start February, here is how the weather pattern is shaping up across the country, including in NW Arkansas and the River Valley! Remember, these outlooks are for February overall. The details of the forecasts for individual days will vary.

We also take a look our monthly previews to see what a “normal” February looks like.

Temperature Outlook

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) from NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) is forecasting February to be a bit below average for the northern and central Great Plains, northern Rockies, and Pacific coast. This is in part due to the blast of arctic air expected to move across the northern half of the country within the first two weeks.

NW Arkansas is clipped by the below-average forecast while the River Valley remains in the neutral (or average) category. For a breakdown of what those numbers are, check out the “Monthly Preview” section below.

Southern Texas, south Florida, and northern New England are showing signs for temperatures to be a bit on the warm side this month.

The southern plains, including most of southern Arkansas and Oklahoma, are expected to favor a more average-like February for temperatures. The central Gulf coast (Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama), southern Appalachian, Mid-Atlantic, and southern New England are also expected to have an average January in the temperature department as well.

Precipitation Outlook

Precipitation wise, our weather pattern is setting up in favorable of above-average precipitation in the northern Rockies, northern Plains, central plains, Great Lakes region, the Mississippi Rive Valley (excluding southern area near Louisiana), the Ohio River Valley, and the Mid-Atlantic.

NW Arkansas and the River Valley are clipped with slightly higher precipitation amounts for the month.

The Pacific coastline, especially California, are looking to be drier than average. The weather pattern favors drier weather along the U.S and Mexico border through Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas too.

Florida is showing signs of a dry February overall with the greatest chance in the southern portion of the state.

Monthly Preview

Now that we know what the outlook for February looks like, what is considered typical for February?

Fayetteville, AR’s (representing NW Arkansas) daily high temperature begins February in the high 40s but reaches the mid-50s by the end of the month. We will go from below freezing to the freezing mark for overnight temperatures.

NW Arkansas can expect around 2.81-inches of precipitation throughout the month. NWS Tulsa reports Fayetteville’s average February snowfall is 1.6″.

Fort Smith, AR and the River Valley will go from the 50s to the 60s for average daily high temperatures. Overnight temperatures will still remain in the 30s; but, we go from below freezing at the start of February to above freezing at the end.

February is a bit drier in the River Valley compared to NW Arkansas (only by 0.05″) when comparing averages. Fort Smith can expect 1.1″ of snow in any given year for February. We will have to see if we can get enough cold air in here for some wintry weather.

Good news if you are missing the longer days of summertime! Everyone will gain 56 minutes of daylight throughout February. Plus, sunrise will occur before 7 A.M.!

As we go throughout the month, be sure to stay up to date with your Weather Authority team on all the forecast details on-air, online, and on social media!