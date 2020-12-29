Weather Blog: Outlook for January 2021!

Not only are we saying goodbye to 2020 Thursday night, but also to the month of December. As we begin 2021 later this week, let’s take a look at the temperature and precipitation outlooks for the month of January.

  • National January 2021 temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC).
  • January 2021 temperature outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC).

NOAA’s (National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration) Climate Prediction Center (CPC) is predicting above-average temperatures for a majority of the Continental United States.

Unfortunately for those you hoping for a really cold January, Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are included in the above average temperatures.

The Pacific Northwest near Seattle, Washington is the only area in the Lower 48 where January is forecasted to be below-average for temperatures.

The Northern Rockies, northern-most Central Plains, and northern California are expected to have a near-average January in the temperature department.

  • National January 2021 precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC).
  • January 2021 precipitation outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC).

In terms of precipitation, the pattern is favoring a below-average month for most of the southern states.

Above-average precipitation is expected in the Pacific Northwest and the Great Lakes region of the United States.

Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley is expected to have an average month for precipitation in January.

Keep in mind, these forecasts are for the entire month of January, and does not mean we will not see cold weather or days with a lot of precipitation during the month. The CPC’s forecasts only suggest what the overall weather pattern for January may favor.

As with any forecasts, there is uncertainty and day-day details will change. Be sure to follow your NWA Weather Authority for the latest forecast information!

