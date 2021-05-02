Weather Blog: Outlook for May 2021

A look at the May 2021 temperature and precipitation outlooks for NW Arkansas and the River Valley.

April showers bring May flowers and we certainly got the rain last month.

What about this month? Will we continue to be stuck in an active, rainy pattern? Will the summertime heat arrive before June or will May be cooler than average?

Here is a look at how the overall weather pattern across the United States is shaping up for the 5th month of the year!

Temperature Outlook



May 2021 temperature outlook for the Lower 48. Data: Climate Prediction Center

Current model trends and weather observations around the western hemisphere favor above-average temperatures for May in the southern Plains (mainly Texas, parts of Oklahoma, and New Mexico).

Uncertainty in the forecast increases across the eastern United States as we head later into the month. Overall, the southeastern U.S. is still forecasted to be slightly above-average for the month.

The northern Great Lakes region is the only region of the Lower 48 with slightly higher probabilities for cooler than average temperatures.

In NW Arkansas and the River Valley, the pattern favors a slightly warmer than average May.

Precipitation Outlook



May 2021 precipitation outlook for the Lower 48. Data: Climate Prediction Center

For precipitation, the highest chance for above-average precipitation in May is over the Ohio River valley and central Gulf Coast (Alabama and Mississippi).

Upper-level ridging is expected to keep the Jetstream farther north and bring drier than normal conditions over the central Rockies and 4-Corners region for May.

In Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, the pattern favors close to average precipitation. There is a slight increase in the probability of above-normal precipitation in our most eastern counties towards central Arkansas.

May Monthly Preview

Warm days and mild nights return this month in NW Arkansas. Average high temperatures will increase from the 70s to 80°F and our average overnight temperatures go from the low-50s to the upper-50s.

You probably already noticed the earlier sunrises, but how does just after 6 AM sound? NW Arkansas’s sunrise at the end of the month will be 6:01 AM with the sun sticking around until just before 8:30 PM at the end of the month. In total, we will gain about 47-minutes of daylight in May.

Attention rain lovers! You’ll be happy to hear May is the “wettest month of the year” on average and the overall pattern is shaping up to deliver. May’s average rainfall is 6.04″ for NW Arkansas.

In the River Valley, you won’t need your jackets if we are at or above average by the end of the month. Average high temperatures in the River Valley will go from the 70s to the 80s as well in May. At night, our average temperatures increase from the 50s to the 60s.

We will gain a little bit less daylight than NW Arkansas, 45 minutes compared to 47 minutes. However, our sunrises will still be close to 6 AM with sunset a few minutes before 8:30 PM by the end of the month.

In the rainfall department, May is our wettest month of the year too. We typically see about half an inch less though than NW Arkansas. Our average rainfall for May sits just below 5.50-inches at 5.47″.

Keep in mind, this is an overall look at the pattern for May 2021. The daily/weekly variations in the forecast may not follow the outlooks exactly. Be sure to stay up to date with your Weather Authority team on all the forecast details on-air, online, and on social media!