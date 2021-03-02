Weather Blog: Outlook For Spring 2021

Temperature and Precipitation Outlook For Spring 2021

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With the start of March and meteorological spring, the question of “what will this year’s spring be like” gets tossed around. Using model data and signals in the atmosphere, we can offer an overall picture of what the spring season might bring.

Temperature Outlook

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the majority of the U.S. is expected to have a warmer than average spring season. The highest chance is located in Arizona, southern Colorado, New Mexico, and west Texas.

There is a slightly better chance in the northwestern U.S. (Washington, northern Idaho, and northwest Montana) of temperatures being below average overall for the spring.

For our region, there is a slightly better chance of a warm spring in the River Valley compared to NW Arkansas.

Precipitation Outlook

A large part of southwestern U.S. and southern Plains have a higher chance of a drier than normal spring. South Florida is also included in this category.

Meanwhile, the northwestern U.S. and Great Lakes region have the best chance of seeing above average precipitation between now and the end of meteorological Spring in June.

In the Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley region, eastern Oklahoma and the southern River Valley has a slightly better chance of seeing below-normal precipitation this spring.

Keep in mind, the outlooks above are a snapshot into the expected overall pattern for the upcoming spring season. We can still see cool temperatures and periods of rain as well, but the expectation is a slightly dryer and warmer than average spring season for our region.

Stay with your NWA Weather Authority team for the latest forecast updates!

