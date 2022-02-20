Ready for Spring? The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released its outlook for Meteorological Spring (March-May). Here’s what the overall pattern is suggesting for the Lower 48 States and Northwest Arkansas/River Valley region!

Temperature Outlook

Temperature outlook for the Lower 48 from the Climate Prediction Center for March 2022 – May 2022 as of February 19, 2022.

Temperature outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley from the Climate Prediction Center for March 2022 – May 2022 as of February 19, 2022. Click images to enlarge.

The overall expected outlook for this year’s Meteorological Spring suggests temperatures will be above-average for most of the country. Everyone east of the Mississippi River and most of the Central Plains is favored for above-average temperatures. Southern Texas and New Mexico have the greatest chance of seeing a warmer than normal Spring. Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are favored for an above-average Spring in the temperature department too.

If you were hoping for colder than average temperatures, you’ll need to head to the Pacific Northwest and Seattle, WA. They have the greatest chance with the overall expected Spring pattern to stay cool this Spring.

Precipitation Outlook

Precipitation outlook for the Lower 48 from the Climate Prediction Center for March 2022 – May 2022 as of February 19, 2022.

Precipitation outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley from the Climate Prediction Center for March 2022 – May 2022 as of February 19, 2022. Click images to enlarge.

In terms of precipitation, there is a large area favoring below-average rainfall this Spring across the Central and Southern Rockies that extends into Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. The Gulf Coast and southeastern Atlantic coastline are also slightly favored for overall drier than normal conditions this Spring.

The Ohio River Valley wins the rainfall contest in this forecast. The anticipated jet stream pattern generally brings above-average rainfall along the Ohio River and into the Mississippi River. Eastern Arkansas is close enough to potentially benefit from this trend. The CPC’s forecast has them slightly favored for above-average rainfall this Spring.

Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley (except Boone & Newton County) are in the neutral zone. This means the overall pattern does not favor above-average or below-average precipitation for the Spring.

Keep in mind, the outlooks are generalizations of the overall pattern this upcoming Spring Season. We will still see cool days and heavy periods of rain, as well as hot and dry weather, over the next few months.

Be sure to stay up to date on the weather with your NWA Weather Authority team!