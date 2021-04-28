Weather Blog: Possible tornado touches down in Lowell

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A possible tornado touched down in Lowell, Arkansas this morning as severe storms rolled through Benton County.

Video by Arkansas Storm Hunters chaser Frankie caught the possible tornado from this morning along Old Wire Road and Jennifer Lane looking north.

Between 40-45 seconds into the video, you can see a power flash. This is not lightning because the flash occurs only near the ground and is very localized.

Screenshot from a video of a possible tornado in Lowell, AR on the morning of April 28, 2021. Image: Arkansas Storm Hunters chaser Frankie Shepherd.

A radar scan from Fort Smith, AR around 7:30 A.M. shows a velocity couplet passing over Lowell and heading northeast. The storm later continued into NE Benton county and prompted a tornado warning near Garfield and Beaver Lake, as well as parts of NW Carroll county.

Green shows wind velocities towards the radar while red depicts winds traveling away from the radar. A velocity couplet is shown on the radar as tight areas with strong red colors next to strong green colors.

Storm relative velocity of a possible tornado just northeast of Lowell, AR at 7:36 AM April 28, 2021 from the Fort Smith, AR radar (KSRX).

Although the radar and video show signs of a tornado, confirmation from the National Weather Service in Tulsa, OK is still needed and a storm survey in the future will determine strength if there is damage found.

If you have damage in Northwest Arkansas, please report it to the NWS here: NWS Tulsa Storm Report Submission

Stay with your NWA Weather Authority team for the latest updates as we learn more information.