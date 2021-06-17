Weather Blog: Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 forms in Gulf, expected to become Claudette Friday

All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring an area of low pressure off the Yucatan Peninsula for tropical storm development.

As of 4 PM CDT on Thursday, June 17, the NHC has issued an advisory for Potential Tropical Cyclone 3.

Latest advisory information for Tropical Cyclone 3 from the National Hurricane Center. Last update: 4 PM CDT June 17, 2021.

A potential tropical cyclone is a “term used in NWS advisory products to describe a disturbance that is not yet a tropical cyclone, but which poses the threat of bringing tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land areas within 48 hours” (National Hurricane Center Glossary).

Located 475 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, Tropical Cyclone 3 has maximum sustained winds of 30 MPH and is moving northward at 9 MPH.

Latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center as of 4 PM CDT June 17, 2021.

The latest forecast track from the NHC intensifies the system into a tropical storm before it makes landfall in Louisiana Saturday morning.

After landfall, the storm will move to the northeast and bring heavy rain to parts of the southeastern U.S. Widespread heavy rain will lead to several inches of rain and flash flooding concerns across southeast Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Panhandle of Florida this weekend.

European forecast model displaying widespread 3-6″ of rain across the U.S. Gulf Coast from Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 by Monday morning. Image update: 5 PM CDT June 17, 2021.

If Tropical Cyclone 3 becomes a tropical storm, it will be known as Claudette. On average, the Atlantic basin doesn’t see its 3rd name storm until August 13 according to the NHC.

Stay tuned to your NWA Weather Authority for the latest on the tropics throughout hurricane season.