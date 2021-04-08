Weather Blog: Rack it Up For Round 2 of Severe Weather This Week!

Here's an update on what we could see from this event.

Hope you were able to make it outside to enjoy the beautiful weather today, because storms return for our Friday afternoon into evening. Here is the latest on the expected timing and impacts.

A shortwave trough swings into the area bringing a strong source of lift and wind shear to the region. We will also see the rapid return of low level moisture and some surface based instability. All these ingredients point to the potential for severe weather to strike yet once again.

Our Next System

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook

SPC Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook. Valid: Fri AM Thru Sat AM.

2 Rounds of Storms and Timing

The way it looks right now, we will have 2 rounds of storms.

Round 1: The first round of storms will move in with along a warm front. Most likely these storms will remain elevated. The main threat with these storms would be brief gusty winds and some small hail. Timing of round 1 is 11 AM thru 3 PM Friday afternoon.

Round 2: The second round of storms moves in from the northwest ahead of a cold front. These storms will likely congeal into a broken line. All threats are on the table for this later round. The largest threats would be damaging hail, and wind. Hail for areas south of I-40 in the River Valley could see hail up to 2″ (hen egg) in diameter. A low tornado threat will exist for any storms south of I-40. Timing of round 2 is 4 PM Friday thru 11 PM Friday evening. Showers will likely linger into the early morning hours of our Saturday.

18Z HRRR Model Run Valid for Fri 11 AM April 9 thru 7:30 AM Sat April 10.

Possible Impacts and Threats

As mentioned already, the greatest threats are large hail greater than 2″ in diameter (hen egg) and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph! Greatest threat for large hail will be in the second round in mainly in the River Valley.

The tornado threat, although LOW, is still present. The best environment for rotating storms will exist in the southern portions of the River Valley south of I-40 with the second round of storms.

SPC Day 2 Severe Threats. Valid: Fri AM Thru Sat AM.

Make sure to stay weather aware through the evening hours. This is especially true if you live in the River Valley south of I-40. Have multiple ways to receive warnings and find, like and follow us on social media! Also download our FREE NWA Weather Authority App!

Stay safe and weather aware!