Weather Blog: Radar loops from October 21 early Monday morning storms

The storms late Sunday night/early Monday morning brought tremendous damage across the area. Parts of Benton county were hit the hardest with a path of damage from SW of Siloam Springs to all the way east of Rogers.

Damage survey information has been released concerning the tornadoes in Benton county.

SILOAM SPRINGS ARKANSAS TORNADO #1... RATING: EF-1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 90 TO 100 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 9.1 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 900 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: OCTOBER 21 2019 START TIME: 1201 AM CDT START LOCATION: 5.7 NW WATTS / ADAIR COUNTY / OK START LAT/LON: 36.1410 / -94.6644 END DATE: OCTOBER 21 2019 END TIME: 1209 AM CDT END LOCATION: 2.5 SE SILOAM SPRINGS / BENTON COUNTY / AR END LAT/LON: 36.1666 / -94.5045 SURVEY SUMMARY: A TORNADO DEVELOPED OVER NORTHEASTERN ADAIR COUNTY, OKLAHOMA, AND MOVED EAST ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PORTION OF THE CITY OF SILOAM SPRINGS, ARKANSAS. THIS TORNADO UPROOTED NUMEROUS TREES, DAMAGED HOMES, DESTROYED OUTBUILDINGS, AND SNAPPED POWER POLES.

Siloam Springs EF-1

KINX Radar Loop from 11:45 p.m. Oct 20 until 12:15 a.m. Oct 21

KINX Rotation (NROT) from 11:45 p.m. Oct 20 until 12:15 a.m. Oct 21

SILOAM SPRINGS ARKANSAS TORNADO #2 RATING: EF-2 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 110 TO 120 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 31.4 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 2640 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: OCTOBER 21 2019 START TIME: 1208 AM CDT START LOCATION: 0.8 SE SILOAM SPRINGS / BENTON COUNTY / AR START LAT/LON: 36.1778 / -94.5310 END DATE: OCTOBER 21 2019 END TIME: 1238 AM CDT END LOCATION: 3.7 SE AVOCA / BENTON COUNTY / AR END LAT/LON: 36.3643 / -94.0224 SURVEY SUMMARY: A SECOND TORNADO APPEARS TO HAVE FORMED ON THE NORTH SIDE OF SILOAM SPRINGS, AS THE FIRST TORNADO WAS IN THE PROCESS OF DISSIPATING ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF TOWN. THIS TORNADO MOVED ALONG HIGHWAY 412 IN SILOAM SPRINGS, AND THEN ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PORTION OF THE SILOAM SPRINGS AIRPORT, AS WELL AS A HOUSING SUBDIVISION EAST OF THE AIRPORT. THE ROOF WAS BLOWN OFF A BUSINESS, MANY HOMES AND BUSINESSES SUSTAINED ROOF DAMAGE, SEVERAL HANGARS AT THE AIRPORT WERE DAMAGED, NUMEROUS TREES WERE UPROOTED, AND POWER POLES WERE SNAPPED. THE TORNADO BECAME VERY LARGE AND MOVED EAST-NORTHEAST FROM THE EAST SIDE OF SILOAM SPRINGS. THE ROOF OF A WOOD-FRAMED PERMANENT HOME WAS ENTIRELY REMOVED, AND A LARGE, WELL-BUILT, WOOD-FRAMED OUTBUILDING WAS DESTROYED ON ANDRIA CIRCLE, WHICH ARE THE PRIMARY DAMAGE INDICATORS THAT RESULTED IN THE EF-2 RATING. THESE STRUCTURES WERE ON A HILL, AND NEARBY HARDWOOD TREES WERE SNAPPED, HOMES WERE DAMAGED WITH WINDOWS BLOWN OUT AND ROOF STRUCTURES LIFTED OFF THE FRAME OF THE HOUSE AND SET BACK DOWN. THE TORNADO CONTINUED TO MOVE EAST- NORTHEAST ACROSS HIGHFILL AND CAVE SPRINGS, AND INTO ROGERS. NUMEROUS HOMES WERE DAMAGED, OUTBUILDINGS WERE DESTROYED, MANY POWER POLES WERE BLOWN DOWN, AND NUMEROUS TREES WERE UPROOTED. A METAL BUILDING STRUCTURE THAT WAS OPEN-AIRED ON THE SOUTH SIDE SUSTAINED SEVERE DAMAGE. BUSINESSES IN THE PINNACLE HILLS AREA OF ROGERS WERE DAMAGED. FROM ROGERS THE TORNADO MOVED NORTHEAST, CROSSING INLETS OF BEAVER LAKE BEFORE DISSIPATING.

During our live coverage of this storm, you could see the tornado on our WeatherBug camera from Allen Elementary in Siloam Springs. We were looking closely for power line flashes and transformers to explode. If you look closely, you will see multiple power flashes on the west side of the tornado that we happened to miss at the time. Check out the incredible lightning show from this storm that produced EF-2 damage with a maximum tornado width 1.5 miles wide!

EF-2 Tornado East of Siloam Springs on our WeatherBug Camera

Highfill to Cave Springs Tornado Damage

When looking at the high-resolution radar data beyond Siloam Springs, there was evident rotation that tracked in line with the damage path south of XNA on Hwy 264 into the Cave Springs area.

KINX Radar Loop from 12:15 a.m. – 12:25 a.m. Oct 21

KINX Rotation (NROT) from 12:15 a.m. – 12:25 a.m. Oct 21

Rogers/Bentonville Tornado Damage

Finally, as the rotating storm raced to the NE with a storm motion of around 55 to 60 mph, it moved into the city of Rogers and western Bentonville just before 12:30 a.m. Here are the radar loops showing that rotation moving into Pinnacle Hills.

KINX Radar Loop from 12:26 a.m. – 12:36 a.m. Oct 21

KINX Rotation (NROT) from 12:26 a.m. – 12:36 a.m. Oct 21

As we were covering this storm live on the air, our WeatherBug camera at Pinnacle Parkway Towers just north of the Walmart AMP appears to capture the tornado. Notice the power flickering and multiple power flashes just before the EF-1 tornado moved past the camera.

In addition to the tornado damage… there was abundant straight-line wind damage too.

.BENTON COUNTY ARKANSAS THUNDERSTORM WIND... PEAK WIND /E/ OR /M/: 80 TO 90 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: UNKNOWN PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: UNKNOWN FATALITIES: 1 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: OCTOBER 21 2019 START TIME: 1205 AM CDT START LOCATION: SILOAM SPRINGS / BENTON COUNTY / AR END DATE: OCTOBER 21 2019 END TIME: 1240 AM CDT END LOCATION: BEAVER LAKE / BENTON COUNTY / AR SURVEY SUMMARY: IN ADDITION TO THE TWO LARGE TORNADO TRACKS THAT OCCURRED ACROSS NORTHEASTERN ADAIR AND BENTON COUNTIES, DAMAGING STRAIGHT-LINE WIND WAS EXTENSIVE GENERALLY TO THE SOUTH OF THE TORNADO TRACKS. THE DAMAGE WAS SIMILAR TO THE DAMAGE THAT OCCURRED IN THE NEARBY TORNADOES, AND WAS CONSISTENT WITH WIND GUSTS OF 80 TO 90 MPH:TREES WERE UPROOTED, HOMES WERE DAMAGED, POWER POLES WERE BLOWN DOWN, AND OUTBUILDINGS WERE DESTROYED. STRAIGHT-LINE WIND UPROOTED A TREE ONTO A HOME NEAR BEAVER LAKE, AND KILLED THE OCCUPANT.

Keep it here with your Weather Authority for the latest weather information.

-Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff