Weather Blog: Rain, rain go away, more rain and flooding on the horizon!

The Overview:

You have heard us stress the potential for flooding all week, so here’s what we know: A very strong system will be moving into the area over the next two days bringing very heavy rains and flash flooding potential. Several flood watches have been issued for parts of Eastern Oklahoma for the Illinois and Poteau Rivers. This tells us that the ground is already very saturated and the water levels are already fairly high before this next system moves in.

Day 2 WPC Forecast Valid Wed Morning Through Thu Morning

The Set-up:

An upper-level low currently situated off the coast of Southern California is going to move into the region over the next few days bringing plenty of sub-tropical moisture and lift with it. This will couple with a strong sub-tropical jet adding to the amount of lift and moisture already present with the low.

Upper Level Water Vapor Satellite Imagery

The Takeaways:

Rain should start to move into the region Wednesday morning. Any showers that develop ahead of the system should be light. Coverage will increase into the day tomorrow with a few rumbles of thunder possible

The heaviest rain should setup over the region overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Widespread amounts of 1-3″ with locally higher amounts nearing 5″ in some spots.

The models are in good agreement that the region will see very heavy rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Where they differ is where the bullseye of the heaviest rain will occur.

Latest HRRR Future Radar with Timing

We will continue to keep you all updated with the latest on this super soaker of a system.