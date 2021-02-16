Weather Blog: Record Breaking Cold!

Last night’s temperatures and wind chills were downright brutal! We had lows well into the negative territory across much of the viewing area. In fact, Drake Field broke the all-time record low minimum of -18°F set back on February 10, 2011. Our new record is -20°F! The period of record for Drake Field extends back to July 1, 1949.

The Fayetteville all-time record low minimum is -24°F set back on February 12, 1899. That period of record at the University of Arkansas dates back to May 20, 1890.

The Natural State’s all-time coldest low minimum of -29°F was set back on February 13 of 1905 in Gravette, AR!

Tuesday Morning Low Temperatures for NWA

Tuesday Morning Low Temperatures for the Viewing Area

This record also occurred after a heavy 2 foot snowstorm that I am sure many of you remember. In case you don’t remember it, here is a taste of what occured.

Bud Walton Arena. February 9, 2011. Credit: Hannah Anderson.

The new record is 2 whole degrees colder with a significantly lower snowpack in place. How did this happen with less snow? The short answer, we already had arctic air in place. Temperatures were already falling into the low teens before the Valentine’s Day winter storm moved in.

Almanac for Fayetteville, AR for Tuesday February 16.

A fresh snowpack is one of the best surfaces to create brutally cold air masses. The snowpack insulates the ground and increases the amount of radiational cooling at the surface into space. Couple this with the clear skies we had overnight and the temperatures dropped rapidly! By 10pm we were already at -6°F with a wind chill of -25°F! Keep in mind the wind chill is not factored into the record lows. It is strictly based off of temperature alone.

Drake Field is also located in a protected valley where really cold air masses like to dwell. To give you an idea of the elevation change, Fayetteville sits at roughly 1,401 ft and Drake Field sit at about 1,251 ft. That is around 150 ft difference! Take any normal night of cold temperatures, and in many cases Drake Field is the coldest on the chart.

Fayetteville vs. Drake Field Elevation

Notice how Fayetteville is surrounded by reds and yellows indicating the higher terrain. Drake Field is surrounded by light greens showing the lower terrain. In fact, you can see the outline of the valley up against the higher terrain of the Boston Mountains to the south.

Make sure to bundle up tonight if you are headed out with temperatures expected to fall into the single digits to teens. It won’t be record breaking ;), but it will still be cold!