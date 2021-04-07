Weather Blog: #SafePlaceSelfie

Find Out Where Your Weather Authority Team Would Seek Shelter During a Tornado!

Finding your tornado safe place is a very important thing! These violent rotating whirls most certainly cause damage and can be deadly. It is important to know where and when to seek shelter when tornadoes are in the forecast.

Today (April 7) lots of people across the Nation are posting photos on Social Media using #SafePlaceSelfie. This movement helps to show people where you would seek shelter when a tornado warning is issued for your area. This helps raises awareness for severe weather safety as well.

Our Weather Authority Team decided to show you where we/our families would take shelter if we were NOT in the studio providing you severe weather coverage.

Send Us Your Safe Place Selfie! Credit: NOAA

Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff’s Shelter

Meteorologist Rick Katzfey’s Shelter

Meteorologist Alexander Williams’s Shelter

Meteorologist Mike Susko’s Shelter

Where Should You Take Shelter During a Tornado?

NEVER stay in a mobile home or try to seek shelter under an overpass! If you are in your vehicle, make sure to abandon it, and get in a low lying ditch. Cover your head, and wear a helmet if you have one.

If you are inside a building during a tornado, keeping the acronym D.U.C.K. will help you stay safe.

D– Downstairs, get to the lowest level of the building you are in.

U– Under something, make sure to get underneath a mattress or pillows and blankets.

C– Center of the building, such as an interior bathroom, closet, or hallway. Place as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

K– Keep away from windows, shrapnel can be created from broken glass.

Join the movement by snapping a photo of yourself in your tornado safe place and post it on social media using the #SafePlaceSelfie and tag one of your Weather Authority Team members. We can show some of your photos in the late shows.

Find, Like, and Follow Us on Social Media!

Above all, make sure you know where you would seek shelter in case a tornado warning is issued for your area. Stay safe and weather aware this severe weather season.