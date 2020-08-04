Weather Blog: See The Sturgeon Moon August 2020 and International Space Station!

A fisherman on a lake as a full moon appears in the background. Credit: space.com

The Sturgeon Full Moon

Every 28-days, a full moon rises in our night sky and offers everyone the chance to admire at its beauty. Just like Earth, half of the moon always faces the sun as it revolves around our planet. Commonly know as the light side of the moon, we are able to see numerous features on the moon’s surface, including mountains and valley. However, as the moon revolves around the Earth, the amount of the light side visible to Earth changes and thus, we get the moon’s phases.

When almost all of the light side is visible from Earth, a full moon appears in the sky. Depending on the time of year, a full moon may get a nickname! Tonight, we have the Sturgeon Full Moon. The nickname comes the giant Sturgeon fish in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain, which are typically caught this time of the summer. You may also hear tonight’s full moon called the “Green Corn Moon”, “Wheat Cut Moon”, and the “Blueberry Moon”.

International Space Station

The International Space Station (ISS) orbiting Earth. Credit: NASA

The International Space Station (ISS) is an orbiting space laboratory that is part of a multi-national collaborative project between the space agencies of the USA (NASA), Russia (Roscosmos), Canada (CSA), Japan (JAXA), and Europe (ESA). Around 9:15PM CDT on Monday, August 3, we will be able to see the space station during one of its 16 daily trips around our planet. However, you must look carefully and quickly! There is only about a 4-minute window to see the orbiting station as it moves across the sky!

Tonight’s Forecast:

The weather across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley tonight will be perfect for viewing the Sturgeon Moon and ISS! Temperatures will be cool for August, dropping into the mid-50s and low-60s with a mostly starry sky. Some patchy morning fog is possible though, especially if you are near a stream, lake, or river.

Catch a cool photo of the Sturgeon full moon or ISS? Be sure to send them to us using the NWA Weather Authority app or email weather@knwa.com