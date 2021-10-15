Weather Blog: September 2021 monthly review

September (and summer) has finally officially come to an end, but it certainly didn’t feel like it.

Temperature

September 2021 was an extremely warm month for Northwest Arkansas with Drake Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas finishing 4.4°F above normal for the month. Our average daily mean temperature in September 2021 was 73.4° when our average is 69.0°F. Overall, Drake Field recorded 14 days last month when temperatures reached 90°F, about 4 days more than normal. September 2021 was the 7th warmest September on record for Drake Field out of 73 years of data.

Fayetteville’s average high last month was 87.9°, which is above average by 6.4°F. The highest temperature recorded in September 2021 at Drake Field was 95°F on Wednesday, September 1, and Saturday, September 4. The lowest temperature we saw last month was 41°F recorded on Thursday, September 23.

Fort Smith and the River Valley also saw a hot September this year. The average daily mean temperature at Fort Smith Regional Airport in September was 78.4°F, above average by 3.6°F (average = 74.8°F). Fort Smith recorded 22 days in September with maximum temperatures in the 90s. Out of 140 years of data, September 2021 was Fort Smith’s 16th warmest on record.

Fort Smith’s average daily high in September 2021 was 91.5°F, which is 5.0°F above average (average = 86.5°F). We recorded our highest temperature last month on Wednesday, September 1st when we reached 101°F at the airport. The lowest temperature recorded in Fort Smith last month was 47°F on Thursday, September 23.

Precipitation

September 2021 was better in the precipitation department for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley compared to August 2021, but it was still relatively dry.

Drake Field (Fayetteville) recorded 1.93″ of rain last month, 2.33″ less than the 4.26″ we typically see. Fayetteville did not receive an inch of rain in a single 24-hour period at all last month, with our greatest 24-hour total being 0.99″ of rain on Saturday, September 4 – Sunday, September 5. This placed September 2021 as the 15th driest September on record for Drake Field (out of 73 years).

Fort Smith Regional Airport received less rain in September. The official monthly total for September 2021 was 1.88″ of rain, which is 2.16″ below average (average = 4.04″ for the month). However, Fort Smith did receive an inch of rain in a single 24-hour period once last month. The airport received 1.68″ of rain between Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5. Overall, September 2021 is the 42nd driest September out of 140 years of data.