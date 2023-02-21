Strong to severe thunderstorm chances are back in the forecast for Wednesday morning into the early afternoon in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. The main threats with these storms look to be damaging winds and large hail.

Wind gusts in the 60-70 MPH range look possible with hail up to the size of quarters. Isolated brief tornado spin-ups will also be possible as a line of storms makes its way through. The fast-moving nature of this storm system makes the flooding risk relatively low. That being said, isolated flash flooding will still be possible due to heavy rain.

Here is what Arkansans can expect as far as timing. Storm chances will really pick up in the western counties around daybreak Wednesday morning. A line of storms move through the area from the west to the east. The line should reach the I-49 Corridor by 9:00 a.m. or 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The best chance for activity looks to be from 8:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. Wednesday. Storm chances will quickly exit the area during the early afternoon.

