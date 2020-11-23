Weather Blog: Severe storms possible Tuesday evening

The active weather pattern continues this week of Thanksgiving. We’re tracking ANOTHER strong system that is expected to impact the Northwest Arkansas/River Valley area Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center as of Sunday, November 22nd has our entire area highlighted in a Level 1 out of 5 (marginal) threat for severe storms.

There will be the potential for severe storms with the tremendous amount of energy moving in with this system (see below), but there are also a few uncertainties we’ll need to determine in the coming days. Here’s a quick breakdown of severe weather potential.

Water Vapor Loop Showing Strong Storm System Approaching the West Coast Late Sunday Night

A very strong upper-level low will move rapidly across the western U.S. Monday and eject into the Southern Plains by Tuesday. This system will bring very strong surface winds Tuesday afternoon and also favorable wind shear for rotating thunderstorms by Tuesday night, including the potential for tornadoes. This is a conditional tornado threat, meaning it is uncertain if all the ingredients will come together to bring surface-based storms and tornadoes. Here is a list of the uncertainties.

1) It is uncertain how much precipitation we’ll see in the area before the main round of storms late Tuesday evening. The more cloud cover and rain we have in the late morning into the afternoon hours… the cooler the temperatures will be across the area in the evening, limiting the amount of energy available for storm development. If it’s sunny with a lack of rain, the chance for seeing stronger storms increases.

Future Radar on Tue at Noon

2) As you can see below, it will be a race for the quality moisture to return into the area from the Gulf of Mexico before the cold front moves in from the west. If the dew points end up being higher than expected due to stronger low-level winds than forecasted, this will increase the tornado potential. Just like the severe weather event Saturday, November 14th, it appears it will race back into the area, so this will need to be monitored closely.

GRAF Dew Point Forecast for Tue into Wed Morning.

3) It’s questionable how much instability (especially surface-based CAPE) we’ll see across the area. The higher the fuel is for these storms, the stronger they’ll become due to more than adequate amount of wind shear in place from this strong system. CAPE forecasts are often difficult to determine more than two days out, which is why this ingredient will be monitored in the coming days.

Surface-Based CAPE According to 12Z 11-22-2020 Euro Model

Even with the uncertainty in the forecast, you can see future radar develops strong storms by late Tuesday evening. The isolated storms (all alone on the radar) will have the greatest potential to rotate. Most likely timing of the storms looks to be from Tue 6 PM until shortly after midnight early Wed morning.

Future Radar on Tue at Noon

Future Radar on Tue at 8 PM

Future Radar on Tue at 10 PM

Future Radar on Tue at 11 PM

Future Radar on Wed at Midnight

Day 3 SPC Convective Outlook from November 22, 2020.

Keep in mind, the severe weather risk from the Storm Prediction Center will likely be changed or upgraded as Tuesday approaches. As we get closer to Tuesday night, several of uncertainties in the forecast will become clearer, so keep it here with your Weather Authority Team for the latest severe weather information.