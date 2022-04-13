The final round of severe weather will push through NW Arkansas and the River Valley this morning/early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are already pushing through the area along an outflow boundary. The cold front is behind the storms and will move across NW Arkansas and the River Valley late morning and early afternoon. Once the cold front moves east, the severe weather threat will be over.

Day 1 Severe Weather Risk from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for Wednesday, April 13. Updated: Wednesday, April 13 8:30 AM.

At 8 AM Wednesday, the latest Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook has the I-49 corridor in a level 2/5 (slight risk) with a level 3/5 (enhanced) risk clipping our eastern counties. Little Rock and locations in eastern Arkansas are in a level 4/5 (moderate) risk for storms, including the lower Mississippi River Valley.

Day 1 tornado risk for Wednesday, April 13. Updated: Wednesday, April 13 8:30 AM

Day 1 large hail risk for Wednesday, April 13. Updated: Wednesday, April 13 8:30 AM

Day 1 damaging risk for Wednesday, April 13. Updated: Wednesday, April 13 8:30 AM

Severe weather threats for Wednesday, April 13. Updated: Wednesday, April 13 8:30 AM.

Damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible, but the severe weather risk is greater the farther south you go (similar to this past Monday). Flash flooding is also a concern as heavy rain will likely fall across the area over the next several hours.

Day 1 excessive rainfall outlook for Wednesday, April 13. Updated: Wednesday, April 13 at 8:30 AM.

While NW Arkansas has a relatively lower severe storm threat compared to the River Valley, everyone needs to monitor the weather throughout the morning and early afternoon.

As of 8 AM, there is a mesoscale discussion from the Storm Prediction Center highlighting parts of the River Valley for a potential tornado watch later this morning (60% chance).

Mesoscale Discussion from the Storm Prediction Center for a potential tornado watch. Update: Wednesday, April 13 at 8:30 AM.

A flash flood warning was also issued for parts of SW Missouri in Barry & McDonald County. At this time, this is the only flash flood warning in the area, but more could be issued later on as heavy rain continues to fall. Remember, if you come across a flooded roadway, turn around and find another way. Never drive through a flood!

Flash flood warning for Barry & McDonald Counties in SW Missouri until 2 PM Wednesday, April 13.

In terms of timing, thunderstorms will continue moving across the area throughout the morning until around 2 PM this afternoon. The severe weather threat will increase over the next few hours, mainly in the River Valley. The cold front will move from northwest to southeast and out of the region by 2 PM. Behind the front, temperatures will drop and the sky will clear. Some areas will see sunshine by the evening commute.

HRRR model for Wednesday, April 13 in NW Arkansas and the River Valley as of 8 AM, Wednesday, April 13.

