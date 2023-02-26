Severe storm chances move back in tonight. All modes of severe weather are possible. The main hazard is significant damaging winds of 70 to 80 MPH+. Spin-up tornadoes are also possible. Flash flooding and large hail are less of a concern with this system, however, they will have to be monitored. Local flash floods can’t be ruled out with heavy rain. Isolated areas of hail up to ping-pong ball size are also possible.

Here is a timeline of the storm system.

