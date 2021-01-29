Weather Blog: Severe Weather Risk for Saturday, January 30

A powerful storm system will be moving across our area on Saturday, January 30 and has the potential to bring strong to severe storms to the NW Arkansas and River Valley region.

Water vapor satellite image of Saturday’s system, moving over southern California. Brown = dry air, white/blue = moist air.

Tonight’s Forecast

Clouds will increase overnight tonight with showers becoming more numerous around sunrise. It will also be windy with sustained winds around 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Low temperatures will bottom out around 42-45°F.

Saturday’s Forecast

Saturday morning will be soggy for the most part, maybe a few embedded thunderstorms. However, models are suggesting a clearing will occur in the late morning/early afternoon (10AM-1PM). During this time, the sunshine may tap into enough energy for severe storms to develop.

A level 1/5 (marginal) risk was issued by the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) on the day 2 convective outlook.

The main threats with this system will be heavy rain, lightning, damaging straight-line winds, and low tornado threat.

A break down of these threats shows there is a very low, almost non-existent large hail threat (over 1-inch diameter). This is due to the thunderstorms being considered “low-top”, which means thunderstorms are not relatively tall. This inhibits large hail growth.

Based on the latest models and progress of the storm system, the best timing for storms will be 1PM – 7PM Saturday.

Be sure to stay tune to your NWA Weather Authority team for updates on the forecast! Follow us on social media and download the free NWA Weather Authority app.