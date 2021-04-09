Weather Blog: Severe Weather Threat For Friday, April 9 – Friday Midday Update

Severe Storms Expected Friday Afternoon & Evening. Here Is The Latest Update From Your NWA Weather Authority Team

Severe weather is expected to impact the NW Arkansas & River Valley during the afternoon and evening of Friday, April 9. Here is the latest information from your NWA Weather Authority Team.

A strong low pressure system will be moving across the region through the afternoon, producing strong to severe thunderstorms.

All severe threats are on the table, including damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Severe weather risk for Friday, April 9 in NW Arkansas and the River Valley from 11:30 A.M. CDT April 9.

The main threats with these storms will be large hail over 2″ in diameter (hen egg-size), damaging straight-line winds over 70 MPH, and isolated tornadoes.

The greatest risk for severe weather is in the River Valley and decreases as your move north. Although the risk is higher in the River Valley, do not focus on the exact locations of the different risks.

Severe storms could develop anywhere in NW Arkansas and the River Valley, producing large hail and damaging winds, as well as possible tornadoes.

Individual severe threat for NW Arkansas and the River Valley on April 9, 2021 as of 11:30 AM CDT April 9.

Timing:

We still expect 2 rounds of storms to develop.

Round 1: The first round of storms will move in with along a warm front. Most likely these storms will remain elevated. The main threat with these storms would be brief gusty winds and some small hail.

Timing of the first round is 1 PM thru 4 PM Friday afternoon. This rounds will be way more isolated and many may not see anything at all. The best chance for seeing rain during this timeframe will be in the southern River Valley.

Round 2: The second round of storms will be the more intense one. All severe weather threats are possible as these storms move through. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front as it moves from northwest to southeast.

Everyone in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley is expected to get showers and storms with this round. Timing of round 2 is 7 PM thru 12AM Friday evening. A few light, non-severe showers will likely linger into the early morning hours of Saturday.

Make sure to stay weather aware through the evening hours. Have multiple ways to receive warnings, at least 3 different methods. Remember, outdoor tornado sirens DO NOT count!

Finally, remember BE PREPARED, NOT SCARED as we move through this afternoon and evening. Stay safe!