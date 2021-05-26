Weather Blog: Severe weather threat ramping up Thursday evening (May 27)

Ingredients are starting to gather for a nasty night of severe weather across the viewing area Thursday night. Here is what we know so far.

Severe Weather Set-Up

Current atmospheric set-up

An upper-level system currently located over the western United States will track eastward across the northern Great Plains as we head through the rest of the week. At the surface, a cold front will move into our region overnight Thursday (May 27) into early Friday (May 28) morning. Storms will likely form along the front and congeal into a line as they march east-southeastward.

Modest thunderstorm fuel and turning of winds will be present allowing for storms to organize. Any discrete cells that form ahead of the line will likely be supercells. As the evening progresses, the supercells look to join together into a broken line of thunderstorms. By the time the storms reach our viewing area, the greatest threat will likely be straight-line damaging winds.

Atmospheric profiles support this development, with a decent amount of dry air in the mid-levels that can be brought down in the storm’s downdrafts. This drier air is much denser and can be very forceful as it strikes the ground and spreads out.

Learn more about the science behind these types of storms here:

Current Storm Prediction Center Outlook

Severe weather risk for Thursday night, May 27 as of 12:30PM May 26.

All of Northwest Arkansas is under a level 3/5, with Sequoyah, Crawford, and northern portions of Franklin and Johnson counties also under a 3/5. The rest of our viewing area in the River Valley is under a level 2/5.

Threats From This Storm System

Individual severe weather threats for Thursday, May 27 as of 12:30PM May 26.

The greatest threat from this severe weather event will be damaging wind. ALL of Benton Co is under an area of significant damaging wind. This means that wind gusts could exceed 75 mph in some places. Isolated tornadoes and some large hail up to 2″ in diameter are also possible. With all of the rain that has already fallen, trees will come down fairly easily. Widespread power outages and flash flooding are possible.

Current Timing for Severe Weather

18Z Run of HRRR. Valid for 3 PM CDT Wednesday, May 26 thru 11 AM CDT Friday, May 28.

The timing of the greatest threat for severe weather looks to be from 7 PM CDT on Thursday, May 27 thru 2 AM CDT on Friday, May 28. This will most likely be an overnight event for some of the people in our viewing area. This is especially true for those of you who live in the eastern half of our viewing area.

Have at Least 3 Ways to Receive Warnings!

Pick 3 ways to receive watches/warnings

The National Weather Service and your Weather Authority recommend having at least 3 different ways to receive watches and warnings. Choose at least 3 of the avenues listed above. It is always good to own a weather radio in case the cell towers are taken out of commission by storms.

Severe Weather Safety Information