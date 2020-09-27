Weather Blog: Severe Weather Update for Sunday September 27, 2020

Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff 3 P.M. Severe Weather Update

A cold front is knocking on our doorstep this afternoon and about to push into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Ahead of this front, a few strong to severe thunderstorms could develop, prompting a Weather Ready Day. Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s threat:

When and Where

Surface map showing the cold front over southeast Kansas and central Missouri. The front

will continue moving to the southeast and bring rain to Northwest Arkansas and the River

Valley late Sunday afternoon and evening. Map valid at 2:30 P.M. CDT 09-27-2020

Storms will begin to develop in northeastern Oklahoma, southwest Missouri, and Northwest Arkansas around dinner time (5-6 PM).

HRRR model showing rain starts around 5 P.M. CDT for

northeastern Oklahoma, southwest Missouri, and northwest Arkansas.

Moving northwest to southeast, the front will arrive in the River Valley a few hours later (7-8 PM). Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the early morning hours

HRRR model showing front arriving in the River Valley a few hours later, around 7-8 P.M. CDT

Rainfall will continue for Northwest Arkansas until around midnight with isolated showers ending around 2 A.M. in Boone and Newton counties. The River Valley can expect rain until around 2 A.M. with isolated showers ending around 5 A.M. We should be dry for the majority of the Monday morning commute.

Threats

Gusty winds, hail up to 1.25″ in diameter (half-dollar), heavy rain, and frequent lighting are possible with any storms that develop along the front. There is a limited tornado threat for this evening as well.

Severe weather risks for Sunday afternoon/evening.

Watch Vs. Warnings

During any severe weather event, it is important to know the difference between a watch and a warning. Let’s put it in context of baking cookies. A “cookie watch” means the ingredients are coming together and the environment is primed for some cookies to be baked. A “cookie warning” means the cookies are done and out of the oven or just about to be.

A Cool Down Is Coming!

Ahead of the front, temperatures will be in the mid-upper 70s. As the front moves through, a quick, sharp drop in temperature is expected with temperatures dropping 15-20 degrees within an hour or two.

The cooler weather will last beyond tonight and tomorrow, with below-average temperatures forecasted for the week ahead.

Stay Up To Date!

Stay informed on all the severe weather updates by downloading our free NWA Weather Authority app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.