Weather Blog: significant severe storms possible this evening for Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) —The potential for significant severe storms to develop this evening across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are very high. Most of the viewing area is under a Level 3/5 risk with southeast parts of the River Valley under a Level 2/5. All threats are on the table.

The highest threat is for large hail. This morning parts of NWA saw very large hail, tennis ball, and baseball size hail, this morning that caused quite a bit of damage. Storms that pop up tonight have the potential to create 2+ inch hail.

The damaging wind risk is also at a medium level with 60+ mph winds possible as storms start to form a line moving SE across the region.

Latest SPC Outlook for Monday PM

The tornado threat is medium for most of the viewing area except for the extreme SE portions of the River Valley. There is also a hatched risk over portions of NW Arkansas. This means that there is the potential for strong tornadoes (EF2+) to develop in the hatched area.

Monday Night’s Severe Weather Threat Probability

This is certainly a Weather Alert day! Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings this evening and keep it tuned to Your Weather Authority for the latest!

Find Like and Follow Us!