FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The potential for significant severe weather capable of all hazards continues to increase for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will bring the chance for severe storms, but Thursday will feature the greatest potential for a widespread outbreak in our area.

Wednesday

Latest Day 2 Convective Outlook For Wednesday From The Storm Prediction Center (SPC)

Severe weather potential will begin Wednesday afternoon in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, though the greatest threat looks to be along and south of I-40. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to fire up around lunchtime, though the main piece of energy will likely be southeast of the area. Still, any storms that do occur will have the potential to be severe, as deep low-level moisture will already be in place. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and large hail will be the main concerns with these storms, though a tornado or two can not be ruled out, especially in the River Valley where the greatest instability will reside.

Severe Weather Risks For Tomorrow Afternoon

While the severe weather risk is currently a Level 1 out of 5 Marginal Risk in our area, this is mostly due to the uncertainty regarding storm coverage. Stay weather-aware tomorrow, especially if you live along and south of the Interstate 40 corridor!

Thursday

Latest Day 3 Convective Outlook For Thursday From The Storm Prediction Center (SPC)

After a brief break in the activity Wednesday night, the severe weather threat will ramp up again Thursday. This system has the potential to spark significant severe storms across Arkansas, capable of producing all hazards. The threat for a tornado outbreak also exists with this system, with the potential for strong, long-track tornadoes. As of right now, an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) of severe weather is located over portions of Scott and Le Flore (OK) counties, where the highest threat of severe weather currently resides. The Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) is generally along and south of I-40 at this time, where the potential for some significant severe weather exists. Finally, the Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) is over the rest of the KNWA/FOX 24 coverage area, generally north of the Bobby Hopper Tunnel. This is where the most uncertainty still remains on the extent of the instability. Latest forecast trends have shown that the instability could surge into Northwest Arkansas during the afternoon hours on Thursday, which would greatly enhance the severe weather risk for the entire area.

Day 3 Probabilistic Risk For Thursday From The Storm Prediction Center (SPC)

Early Thursday morning, a few widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible, especially in portions of the River Valley. Large hail would be the concern with these storms, which typically fire off well ahead of an extremely powerful system, much like the one we will see on Thursday. As we go throughout the early afternoon hours, the warm front to our south will slowly lift northward, funneling deeper low-level moisture and instability into our area. These trends will need to be watched closely during the day, as this will play a huge role in how far north the severe weather potential will be.

Isolated Storms Ahead Of Main Line Early Thursday Morning

As we go through the mid-late afternoon hours, the main event will begin to take shape. Storms will form from southwest to northeast, with the initial batch being isolated and discrete in nature. This is when the potential for strong tornadoes will be highest, as these storms will try to quickly take advantage of the instability in place. The River Valley looks like the favored location for these storms right now. As the cold front surges east, additional thunderstorms will organize into multiple clusters or line segments, with the potential for significant damaging winds and tornadoes continuing into the evening. Most of the severe weather potential will fall off by midnight in our area, as the instability is quickly sapped away by much colder air.

In addition to the threat of severe weather, widespread flash flooding looks likely, especially in eastern portions of the River Valley. Thunderstorms with extremely heavy rainfall could “train” over the same areas, which will leave to significant amounts of rain falling in a short amount of time. While western portions of NWA may not have as high of a risk to see this, isolated to scattered flash floods will still be possible in the entire coverage area. It is extremely rare to see the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) issue a moderate risk for excessive rainfall three days from an event, so continue to monitor this situation closely if you live in low-lying areas!

Day 3 Excessive Rainfall Forecast For Thursday From The Weather Prediction Center (WPC)

Early Friday Morning

Rain/Snow Is Possible Early Friday Morning

Rainfall will continue into the overnight hours on Thursday, with temperatures cooling off quickly behind the cold front. This could lead to a rain/snow mixture across portions of Northwest Arkansas during the early morning hours of Friday, which could get quite heavy depending on the track of the system. Fortunately, temperatures are not expected to be well below freezing, so it will be a challenge for any of this snow to stick, though elevated surfaces could receive a dusting. The higher terrain of NWA could see up to an inch of snow on grassy surfaces, but impacts are expected to remain minor as temperatures quickly warm throughout the morning hours Friday.

We will continue to update this Weather Blog as confidence increase over the next few days, so make sure to download the Weather Authority App for the latest information. Stay weather aware as we transverse this event, as the potential for a significant and dangerous severe weather outbreak exists, especially in the River Valley. Stay safe everyone!