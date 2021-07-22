Weather Blog: Smoke on the water?

Where Did it Come From and How Will it Impact Me?

If you have been out and about over the last few days, you may have noticed that there is quite a bit of haze obscuring the horizon.

Time Lapse of Smoky Summer Sunset From Pea Ridge 07-21-21

This is the smoke from the wildfires burning out west. How did the smoke get here you might ask? The answer has to do with the upper-level pattern.

Day 2 Time Lapse of Tamarack Fire in Northern California. Courtesy: Dan Skoff

The jet stream is pushing the smoke from the west up into Canada before carrying it into the south-central United States. This pattern is created when a ridge of high pressure builds in aloft over the Intermountain West. The area of high pressure will be building east over our region.

Upper-Level Ridge Building Across the Intermountain West.

How will the Smoke Impact Me?

The smoke in the area has impacted our air quality. It is in the moderate zone. This means that people who have unusually sensitive allergies may be impacted. Some of the things you may experience are an increase in postnasal drainage, general stuffiness, and headaches.

A couple of treatment options that you can use are a nasal rinse before bed and wearing a mask while outside to limit the amount of smoke inhalation.

Air Quality for Fayetteville, AR as of 07-21-22.

With the smoke continuing to move into the area the air quality will continue to be impacted through the rest of the week into the weekend.