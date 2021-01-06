Weather Blog: Snow likely for parts of the area tonight into Thursday

A strong weather system is developing directly over us and by tonight widespread rain will change over to snow for most of the area. Snowfall totals will vary greatly, however, depending on your location and elevation. The higher up the elevation, the quicker the rain will change to snow due to colder temperatures.
The bottom line is the farther west you live in the lower elevations near the I-49 corridor, totals will range from nothing to just about 1 inch (mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces).
Farther east for the Boston Mountains in the Ozarks, accumulating snow still looks likely in the higher terrain of northern Arkansas. 3 to 5 inches of snow could occur in places, with locally over 6 inches for elevations above 2,000 feet.
The heaviest snow is expected in portions of Boone, Carroll, Madison, and Newton counties, where Winter Storm Warnings have been issued starting at 6 PM tonight lasting until 6 PM Thursday.
Surrounding the Winter Storm Warning area, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley for limited snow accumulation. Some spots could pick up one to three inches of snow, which will mainly be in the higher elevations of southern Washington County and northern Benton County in the higher terrain.
Temperatures across most of NWA are expected to hover right above freezing in the 33° to 37°F range during the overnight hours, causing most of the snowfall to melt. Therefore, very little to no accumulation can be expected in lower elevations.
Farther south in the River Valley, a transition from rain to a rain/snow mix is expected during the late overnight hours across far eastern Oklahoma. Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing at the surface in this location, so very little to no snow accumulation is expected.
The higher peaks of the Ouachita Mountains, mainly in Le Flore County and Scott County along with Mount Magazine could see over 1 inch of snow.
In summary, this will be a significant snow event for higher elevations above 2,000 feet with up to 6 inches of accumulation in the Boston Mountains within the Winter Storm Warning area. Farther west and south, snow totals will be much less due to warmer temperatures causing substantial melting.
We’ll keep you updated of any changes to the forecast, so keep it here with your Winter Weather Authority.