Weather Blog: Snow likely for parts of the area tonight into Thursday

Another storm system is expected to bring more wintry precipitation to parts of the area. Here's the latest info on what you can expect and when.

A strong weather system is developing directly over us and by tonight widespread rain will change over to snow for most of the area. Snowfall totals will vary greatly, however, depending on your location and elevation. The higher up the elevation, the quicker the rain will change to snow due to colder temperatures.

Latest Winter Weather Alerts as of 1:36 PM CST Wed Jan 6, 2021

The bottom line is the farther west you live in the lower elevations near the I-49 corridor, totals will range from nothing to just about 1 inch (mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces).

Farther east for the Boston Mountains in the Ozarks, accumulating snow still looks likely in the higher terrain of northern Arkansas. 3 to 5 inches of snow could occur in places, with locally over 6 inches for elevations above 2,000 feet.

The heaviest snow is expected in portions of Boone, Carroll, Madison, and Newton counties, where Winter Storm Warnings have been issued starting at 6 PM tonight lasting until 6 PM Thursday.

Expected Snowfall Accumulation Ending at 6 PM CST Thu Jan 7, 2021

Surrounding the Winter Storm Warning area, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley for limited snow accumulation. Some spots could pick up one to three inches of snow, which will mainly be in the higher elevations of southern Washington County and northern Benton County in the higher terrain.

Expected Snowfall Accumulation Ending at 6 PM CST Thu Jan 7, 2021

Rain Already Changing Over to Snow in Parts of the Boston Mountains as of 1 PM CST

Temperatures across most of NWA are expected to hover right above freezing in the 33° to 37°F range during the overnight hours, causing most of the snowfall to melt. Therefore, very little to no accumulation can be expected in lower elevations.

Temperature Trend over the Next Two Days

Farther south in the River Valley, a transition from rain to a rain/snow mix is expected during the late overnight hours across far eastern Oklahoma. Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing at the surface in this location, so very little to no snow accumulation is expected.

The higher peaks of the Ouachita Mountains, mainly in Le Flore County and Scott County along with Mount Magazine could see over 1 inch of snow.

Temperature and Precipitation Type Timing from the 7 AM CST HRRR Model

In summary, this will be a significant snow event for higher elevations above 2,000 feet with up to 6 inches of accumulation in the Boston Mountains within the Winter Storm Warning area. Farther west and south, snow totals will be much less due to warmer temperatures causing substantial melting.

We’ll keep you updated of any changes to the forecast, so keep it here with your Winter Weather Authority.