Latest Day 2 Convective Outlook Courtesy Of The Storm Prediction Center (SPC)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A few severe thunderstorms, capable of producing very large hail, remain possible Saturday evening into the overnight hours across Northwest Arkansas. In addition, there is the potential for a tornado or two in far southwest portions of the River Valley, though it is highly dependent on how far north the warm front goes.

Latest Day 2 Large Hail Risk Courtesy Of The Storm Prediction Center (SPC)

Latest Day 2 Tornado Risk Courtesy Of The Storm Prediction Center (SPC)

Showers and a few storms could break out as early as Saturday morning, though no severe weather is anticipated with this initial activity. The dreary weather will continue into the afternoon hours, as pockets of sprinkles or drizzle could stick around, especially north of the Bobby Hopper Tunnel. After sunset, the storm system will begin to push through NWA, sparking a quick moving round of isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms, and it is these storms that will have the potential to produce severe weather. Areas north of the warm front could see very large hail, as a significant amount of elevated instability and shear will be in place. However, tornado potential will be extremely low, as surface-based instability will be almost non-existent. Areas south of I-40 will have the greatest potential to see a tornado or two, as instability will try to nudge in at the last second. Le Flore (OK), Scott and southern Sebastian counties will be the areas to watch. The good news is that these storms should move out quickly, so the flash flooding potential is very low. Lingering showers will be possible Sunday morning, before cooler and drier weather prevails for the early part of next week.

As always, you can find the latest information from Your Weather Authority Team by following us on social media. Stay weather aware as we go throughout Saturday night, and have a way to receive warnings if severe weather strikes your area! Stay safe, and have a great weekend!

