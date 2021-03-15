Weather Blog: St. Patrick’s Day Severe Weather Potential

We are currently in an active weather pattern. This means we are looking at the possibility of seeing severe weather moving into the area late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

A massive upper level weather system will be swinging into the region. The system will bring an increased chance of seeing the possibility of severe weather. Lot’s of energy, lift, and instability will combine to create a volatile atmosphere across the south central and southeastern United States.

Our Midweek Weather System

Tuesday AM thru Wednesday AM Severe Risk

Current Day 2 SPC Risk. Valid: Tuesday AM-Wednesday AM (Valid Up Until 1 AM Tuesday, March 17)

The timing for the severe weather potential is early Wednesday morning. All of Tuesday will be rain and storm free. It will be windy though in advance of our next storm system. Winds will likely be out of the SSW at 10-20 mph. Hold on to your hats! Ladies, a bun is probably not a bad idea.

Severe Weather Threats. Valid: Early Wednesday AM.

All severe threats are on the table early Wednesday morning with even tornadoes a possibility. All threats are low for the time being, but the later the morning gets, the more instability returns leading to stronger storms. We will keep you updated with any changes.

Wednesday AM thru Thursday AM Severe Risk

Current Day 3 SPC Risk. Valid: Wednesday AM-Thursday AM

The SPC day 3 severe threat runs from Wednesday morning thru Thursday morning. Again our best chance of seeing severe weather is going to be Wednesday morning after 7 AM until about 2 PM. This places us on the edge of Day 2 and Day 3 risks from the Storm Prediction Center.

With the strength of the ingredients coming together, the Level 2/5 makes more sense than the Level 1/5 for our area.

The southeastern US could see a greater possibility of severe weather through the day on Wednesday. This is NOT the same as a Level 5/5 convective outlook risk, but is rather a high probability for seeing severe weather criteria met. It is also hatched which means a high chance of seeing significant severe weather.

Significant severe weather is defined by the following thresholds…

Damaging wind of 75 miles per hour or greater!

Hail of 2″ in diameter or larger!

Tornadoes rated EF2 or stronger!

For now we are within the medium risk of seeing severe weather. Details are still not certain so keep it here with your Weather Authority for the latest on this pending severe weather threat Wednesday morning. IF the system slows down a few hours and moves in a little later than expected, that could allow for this risk to shift farther west.

Here is one models extended look at how things could unfold on Wednesday morning for us.

18Z March 15 HRRR Model

