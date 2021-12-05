Weather Blog: Strong storms possible Sunday evening

Strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning as a cold front moves through Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Surface map for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on December 5, 2021.

The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center has most of Northwest Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma in a level 1/5 (marginal) risk for strong storms. The Arkansas side of the River Valley, southern Madison County, and Newton County (AR) was placed in a level 2/5 (slight risk) for severe storms.

Storm Prediction Center (SPC) Day 1 Convective Outlook as of 5 PM CDT Sunday, December 5, 2021.

In terms of timing, showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop in Northwest Arkansas around 9 P.M. CDT Sunday night and move southeast as the cold front advances through the region. Storms will enter the River Valley region a little bit later, around midnight before moving out by 2 A.M. Monday morning.

HRRR forecast for Sunday, December 5 2021 as of 4:30 PM December 5, 2021.

As storms develop and move through, they will be able to tap into ingredients and produce straight-line damaging winds and hail up to quarter-size in the strongest storms. Localized areas of rotation will also be possible as the cold front moves through, potentially leading to a few quick spin-up tornadoes. However, the risk is relatively low compared to straight-line damaging wind gusts.

Severe weather hazards for overnight Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

This system will move out by 2 A.M. Monday so your Monday morning commute will not be impacted by severe weather. You will notice a big difference in temperatures as we will see 30s to start things off Monday morning and wind gusts up to 30 MPH will help make tomorrow a breezy & cool day. Afternoon highs on Monday will be in the upper-40s for NW Arkansas and low-50s in the River Valley.

In conclusion, remember to have at least 3 ways to get severe weather alerts tonight in case a warning is issued for your area. You can also receive the latest severe weather updates from our NWA Weather Authority app and by following us on social media. Have a great night & stay safe!